The final piece of Chiefs’ three-peat puzzle is basically begging KC to sign him
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs left tackle situation might be their biggest weakness heading into Week 11, which says a lot about the flaws of Wanya Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia. Patrick Mahomes blind side has arguably never been more exposed during his NFL career.
Suamataia started the season for Kansas City, and while they expected some growing pains, the BYU product proved he wasn't ready for such a high level of responsibility just yet. Suamataia was pulled during the Chiefs Week 2 win and replaced by Morris, who has held the starting job ever since. While Morris hasn't been awful, per say, he's the weakest link on a team with Super Bowl expectations. If there is an upgrade available elsewhere, the Chiefs should explore it.
Former Chiefs Super Bowl winner urges Brett Veach to sign him
Donovan Smith won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2023, starting 12 games in Kansas City. Prior to his Chiefs days, Smith was a staple on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line, winning another Lombardi Trophy with Tom Brady. Smith showed interest in re-signing with the Chiefs via a social media post earlier this week. Here's what Andy Reid had to say about the prospect of Smith returning.
“Listen, that’s in (Brett) Veach’s area. I mean, he looks at everything. So I’m not going to say no, but what we do as coaches, and we overemphasize, is we’re going to focus on these kids that are here,” said Reid. “They’re getting better. I know it’s hard to see at times, but there’s progress being made, and we’re going to be okay as we go forward.”
Smith isn't in his prime, but the 31-year-old is surely a better option than either Morris or Suamataia at this point. Nonetheless, there is a reason he is jobless. The Chiefs just might be desperate enough to kick the tires.