Chiefs Rumors: Chiefs contract drama, Kingsley Suamataia worry, Xavier Worthy flex
By Mark Powell
Chiefs Rumors: Everything to know after Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, winning by a touchdown and withstanding a late charge by Lamar Jackson. Isaiah Likely's toe was just barely out at the goal line on the final play of the game, giving Chiefs fans a heart attack in the process. Yet, another Kansas City gameday against an AFC rival ended in victory. Taylor Swift was in attendance. All was right with the world.
There are bound to be some concerns in the aftermath. Kansas City has a lot of youth at key positions, such as cornerback and even wide receiver minus a couple of stable veterans. For the most part, those young Chiefs held their own in a tough environment with high expectations. What more could you ask for?
Chiefs next big contract comes into focus
The Kansas City Chiefs have already extended Creed Humphrey at an excessive cost, but that isn't the only looming deal on their offensive line. Trey Smith can (and should) be next, as the Tennessee product is in the final season of his rookie deal. Smith has been a stable force at guard since he was drafted prior to the 2021 season. The only major obstacle in Brett Veach's way is Smith's expected price tag, which is sure to be astronomical.
The Chiefs can only extend so many players before Week 1, and they prioritized the likes of Humphrey, tight end Noah Gray and kicker Harrison Butker because they were more realistic agreements. Smith's wait could cost Kansas City, especially if he improves this season and makes a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was the first to report on mutual interest between Smith and the Chiefs.
Should the Chiefs be worried about Kingsley Suamataia?
While Kansas City's offensive line was able to hold up Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, there is some concern among new left tackle Kingsley Suamataia. The Chiefs have high expectations for Suamataia, viewing him more as an athlete than an offensive lineman protecting Patrick Mahomes blind side.
BYU's director of sports science, Skyler Mayne, believes the Chiefs can use Suamataia in a number of ways.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if they throw him the ball. Like, he has good ball skills. He has good footwork,” Mayne said, per the Kansas City Star. “Knowing Andy and those guys, I don’t know what they’ll come up with, but heck, put him in a fullback position, have him lead block on goal line. He could really do what you need him to do.”
The concern, at least from the perspective of Chiefs fans, is that it's unclear exactly where Suamataia fits in long term in Kansas City. Should he fill the left tackle need admirably, then there is no reason to move him around. However, as Mayne noted, perhaps Suamataia could fill in at linebacker, fullback, or elsewhere. There's no telling what this freak athlete is capable of.
Positional flexibility is valuable in the modern NFL, but uncertainty can be used against a young player like Suamataia.
Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy flexes after an impressive debut
Xavier Worthy made a great first impression on Chiefs fans in his regular-season debut with the team, catching two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, paired with a rushing touchdown on an end-around. Worthy is the kind of weapon the Chiefs passing game has been missing the last few years, and he knows it. While Worthy isn't Tyreek Hill, he offers game-changing speed, and has a ball-carrier's mentality when given the opportunity.
“He’s so cool, calm, and collected all the time. You never even see the excitement on him, but he goes out there and makes plays,” said Mahomes. “Obviously, we want to continue to use him more and more, but I thought he had a great day today, making big plays and big moments.”
Worthy felt as though he was “playing in the backyard" with Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates, as if they were drawing up plays for him on the fly. Andy Reid moved Worthy around the formation and found ways to get him the ball in space.
If there's any team that already regrets its NFL Draft decision, it's the Buffalo Bills, which traded back with KC and thus allowed them to select Worthy in the first place. If the Texas product keeps playing like this, that choice could haunt the Chiefs for years to come.