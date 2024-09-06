Chiefs not-so-secret weapon needed one touch to make Bills realize their huge mistake
The Kansas City Chiefs made perhaps the least surprising pick of the NFL Draft in utterly shocking fashion. Texas speedster Xavier Worthy, who set the 40-yard sprint record at the Combine, was selected by Kansas City with the 28th pick. We all saw it coming. The Chiefs needed WR help and Worthy profiled as the classic KC deep-ball threat, very much in the mold of Tyreek Hill.
Thing is, Kansas City did not own the 28th pick originally. The Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills, their most fearsome AFC foes, in an effort to address their weakest position. The lack of talent in the Bills WR room has been a storyline all summer, so Buffalo's decision to pass on a potential solution and boost the Chiefs' offense in one fell swoop was met with understandable skepticism. The optics were plain bad.
Buffalo can't feel great about Worthy's first NFL touch. Wheeling out of the backfield for a run, Worthy scampered 21 yards untouched for a score. Quite a first impression for the 21-year-old.
Yowza.
Xavier Worthy bolts to end zone on his first touch and makes every Bills fan sad
The Bills once traded Kansas City a top-10 pick that became Patrick Mahomes, so this is a concerning trend for the Buffalo front office. Word to the wise: stop trading valuable offensive weapons to the Chiefs. It will not end well.
Wide receiver was strangely a position of weakness for the Chiefs last season, but Kansas City made a concerted effort to address those woes this summer. In addition to the Worthy pick, the Chiefs added veteran Hollywood Brown, another speedy vertical threat who can take the lid off of defenses.
Brown is on the sidelines with an injury this week, though, which set up Worthy for immediate heavy usage. There were natural concerns about Worthy's physicality going into the season — he's listed at 165 pounds — but that only matters if the defense can actually get their hands on him. Worthy has unbelievable open-field speed, and he's more than a straight-line threat. He's twitchy in tight spaces, utterly evasive and difficult to wrap up, despite his thin frame.
The Chiefs are among the most creative offensive units in the NFL. Worthy will beat defenders up the sideline and create explosive gains that way, but he can also do damage or generate yards after the catch on intermediate routes. The Chiefs are surely going to milk his talent for all its worth.
Buffalo, meanwhile, will see if second-round pick Keon Coleman can replace the outgoing talents of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
(I'll give you a hint. He can't.)