Optimistic Chiefs rumor could have rest of NFL right where Kansas City wants them
By Kinnu Singh
Winning a Super Bowl is difficult, and only a handful of teams have ever managed to win two consecutive championships. In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to become the first team in NFL history to capture three straight Lombardi Trophies.
Staying at the pinnacle for three straight years is not an easy task. Any team to accomplish the feat would have played anywhere between nine to 12 additional games over a three-year span. Eventually, attrition and injuries begin to wear down the roster.
Although the Chiefs have been fortunate with injuries in their past two title runs, they have struggled to maintain a healthy roster this season. On offense, the team dealt with the loss of running back Isiah Pacheco, second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice and veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Fortunately, two of those players avoided a season-ending injury, and Kansas City appears to be getting healthy at the perfect time.
Chiefs expect Marquise Brown to return before playoffs
As the league heads into the final stretch of the 2024 regular season, the Chiefs are expecting to welcome back some valuable players. The team is optimistic that Brown will begin practicing by mid-December, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported.
Brown was Kansas City’s biggest acquisition in free agency. The Chiefs were hoping he could provide a downfield threat, which has been missing from their offense since the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Instead, Brown hasn’t seen a meaningful snap in Kansas City.
The veteran speedster suffered a dislocated collarbone on the opening snap of the preseason. He landed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated SC joint in his shoulder.
With the offensive injuries piling up, Kansas City made several midseason transactions to put together a patchwork roster. They signed running back Kareem Hunt from free agency and acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
As the Chiefs gear up for the playoffs, their offense could have plenty of depth. Pacheco, who was activated from injured reserve, is expected to make his return in Week 13. He has been out since he suffered a broken fibula in Week 2.
The return of Pacheco and Brown, alongside the additions of Hunt and Hopkins, could give Kansas City the spark they need to buzz through opponents in the postseason.