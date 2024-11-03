Chiefs Rumors: Marshon Lattimore problem, more WR options, Worthy's bulletin board
- Why the Chiefs trading for Marshon Lattimore is far from a guarantee.
- Kansas City might not be done dealing for wide receivers after all.
- Xavier Worthy has some bulletin-board material no one knew about.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs rumors
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't wait until the NFL trade deadline to upgrade at positions of need. While the back-to-back Super Bowl champions remain undefeated on the season, Brett Veach and Andy Reid are by no means under the impression that the roster is as unblemished as the record might suggest.
The Chiefs traded for DeAndre Hopkins, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, as well as Josh Uche of the New England Patriots. Uche should add some important pass-rushing depth down the stretch, and he has the flexibility to play either outside linebacker or an EDGE defensive end in Steve Spagnuolo's system. Hopkins, of course, is a former All-Pro whose best days are behind him. Yet, he can still create separation downfield, something the Chiefs offense has lacked despite some big-name offseason additions that just haven't panned out.
Rumblings around the league are that the Chiefs aren't done just yet. Will that amount to another trade? Who knows, but this is what the insiders are hearing.
3. Bills weren't the only team to disrespect Xavier Worthy
While the Buffalo Bills did trade back in favor of Keon Coleman, thus allowing the Chiefs to select Xavier Worthy in the first round of the NFL Draft, that turned out to be a savvy decision. Buffalo did not borderline disrespect the Texas product on draft night, as much as many of us continue to question their motives.
Instead, it was the Indianapolis Colts which reportedly hung up on Worthy on draft night. Worthy would have been an intriguing fit in the Colts offense, which was then led by Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. Worthy, when theoretically placed next to Michael Pittman II, makes for a talented receiving corps – at least on paper. The Colts opted to go a different route.
The Colts took Laiatu Latu out of UCLA with their first-round selection. The defensive lineman has a combined 14 tackles and two sacks so far this year. Worthy, meanwhile, has 235 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and two more scores on the ground.
As if the Chiefs needed any more bulletin-board material Worthy just provided them with some.
2. Could the Chiefs trade for another wide receiver?
The Kansas City Chiefs already acquired Hopkins, thus filling their need for a high-profile wide receiver addition. Hopkins has been solid so far in practice, and Reid is looking forward to seeing more of him this week against the Buccaneers.
"He was chomping at the bit on the sideline wanting to play," Reid said. "And at the same time, knowing that he didn't have all of it down so there was a patience there, but he was into the game and I think you'll be able to see more this next game."
However, the Chiefs wide receiving corps suffered another setback recently, as Skyy Moore is expected to miss significant time. He was placed on injured reserve. Thus, as Dianna Russini reported this week, if another wide receiver 'fall into their lap' the Chiefs will act. One of those players could very well be Mike Williams of the New York Jets or Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers.
1. Chiefs have a problem with any Marshon Lattimore trade
The New Orleans Saints are a mess, having lost six games in a row heading into Week 9. Mickey Loomis could be persuaded to sell some of the team's biggest starts, including defensive back Marshon Lattimore.
The Saints have received calls on Lattimore, per ESPN. Yet, his injury status has kept interested parties from offering anything New Orleans would accept for the four-time Pro Bowler.
Lattimore would be a tremendous fit in Kansas City, where he would turn an already-impressive Chiefs secondary into arguably the best in football – and this is a team that lost L'Jarius Sneed this past offseason.
In the end, teams worried about Lattimore's health may just be trying to leverage his hamstring injury into a lesser return. The Saints have a lot to gain by trading the 28-year-old, who has a potential out in his contract after the season. If New Orleans can get a team to take on Lattimore and his contract while acquiring draft capital, expect him to be on the move by Tuesday.