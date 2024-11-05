Chiefs secondary answer wasn't Marshon Lattimore, but could be a former Super Bowl champ
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs tried to land four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints but to no avail.
Multiple suitors, including the Chiefs, were interested in Lattimore's services. Ultimately, the Washington Commanders swooped in at the eleventh hour to outbid Kansas City and company for the standout defensive back. However, that shouldn't derail the two-time defending Super Bowl champions from pursuing secondary help, especially considering a familiar face who could help recently became available:
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Buffalo Bills granted safety Mike Edwards' request for release, barring a trade before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline happening. The sixth-year pro played a meaningful role in Kansas City's 2023 Super Bowl triumph, suggesting a reunion could intrigue both sides.
Chiefs could pivot to S Mike Edwards to bolster secondary after missing out on CB Marshon Lattimore
After falling out of favor in Buffalo, Edwards is "free to sign anywhere," as Pelissero notes. So, why not return to the Chiefs, where he enjoyed the greatest team (and arguably individual) success of his career?
Edwards appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Chiefs last year, starting every playoff contest of their march to a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy. He posted 51 tackles, five pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a sack, demonstrating his versatility. While the 28-year-old may not be of Lattimore's caliber, he'd be a marked upgrade for the back end of Kansas City's defensive unit.
Before securing a ring with the Chiefs, Edwards earned his first piece of hardware with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. While he was primarily a special teamer at that time, it can't be entirely coincidental that winning has followed him at previous stops before Buffalo. His presence would be a valuable addition for Kansas City amid their quest to accomplish the NFL's first-ever three-peat.
Losing the Lattimore sweepstakes surely stings for a Chiefs organization typically accustomed to being on the right side of these negotiations and bidding wars. Nonetheless, Edwards would be a sufficient consolation prize and presumably come at a substantially cheaper cost -- in terms of money and draft capital.