2 trade assets Chiefs should use to trade for Davante Adams, 2 they can keep
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a tough spot after losing Rashee Rice for the season, leaving a significant gap in their receiving corps. As the team seeks a replacement, two big names have emerged in connection with the Chiefs: Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders and former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, now with the Miami Dolphins. Both players would provide the kind of firepower Kansas City needs to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, but the challenge lies in acquiring them.
Adams' situation with the Raiders has been uncertain since the departure of quarterback Derek Carr, who was the primary reason Adams joined Las Vegas. Despite his continued dominance as a receiver, it seems inevitable for Adams to want out, especially with the Raiders struggling. The Chiefs have quickly been seen as a potential destination, but there’s one major obstacle: the Raiders are reportedly reluctant to trade Adams to a division rival. However, if the right offer comes along, anything is possible.
2025 second-round pick could come in play for Davante Adams
One of the Chiefs' best trade assets is their 2025 second-round pick, which they could package in a deal for Adams. The Raiders are said to be seeking a second-rounder and likely more for the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wideout. While that’s a reasonable price for a player of Adams’ caliber, the Raiders may hesitate to strengthen a team they directly compete with for the AFC West title. Additionally, the Chiefs would need Las Vegas to absorb some of Adams' $12.2 million cap hit, as Kansas City only has around $4.1 million in cap space.
For now, it seems Vegas is struggling in their quest to acquire that second rounder, so perhaps the Chiefs have a leg up if they're willing to include it in a trade package.
Tyreek Hill presents a different scenario. The Dolphins may demand a similarly high draft pick, but their motivation for parting with Hill could stem from uncertainty about their long-term quarterback situation. Hill would return to a team where he spent six seasons and played a crucial role in their Super Bowl success, making him an enticing option for Chiefs fans.
Verdict: Chiefs should pull the trigger.
Do the Chiefs need Kareem Hunt in the long run?
Aside from draft picks, the Chiefs have other trade assets, including running back Kareem Hunt, who recently rejoined the team. Hunt’s strong performance in a Monday Night Football win against the Saints, where he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, could make him a valuable piece in a deal. The Raiders' backfield has been lackluster this season, and Hunt could provide the spark they need. Las Vegas’ leading rusher this season has only 152 yards.
Trading Hunt doesn't make a lot of sense for Kansas City right now, as Isiah Pacheco is out long term as well. If the Chiefs have faith in the likes of Carson Steele and Samaje Perine to hold down the backfield, then perhaps Hunt could be on the table. It's unlikely, admittedly.
Verdict: Chiefs need the RB depth right now, don't trade Hunt.
Skyy Moore still has potential for the Chiefs, or elsewhere
Additionally, third-year wide receiver Skyy Moore could be part of a trade package. Despite his potential, Moore has underperformed, and the Chiefs may be willing to part with him to bring in an established star like Adams or Hill. However, they would likely need to add draft picks alongside Moore to make any trade more appealing.
In any case, the Chiefs will need to get creative if they want to add a top receiver to their roster and keep their championship aspirations alive. Moore has disappointed in KC, but as a throw-in, he still has some potential as a former second-round pick just a few years ago. Any team willing to trade their best receiver to the Chiefs will need an immediate replacement anyway. Why not trade for Moore?
Verdict: Skyy Moore is worth trading for Davante Adams or more.
2025 first-round pick is the Chiefs best asset, but off the table
Perhaps the most valuable asset the Chiefs could offer is their 2025 first-round draft pick. If Kansas City is serious about landing a game-changing wide receiver, this high-value pick could be key to sealing the deal. Teams like the Raiders or Dolphins would likely view a first-round pick as the centerpiece of any trade for a star player like Adams or Hill and a first-round selection offers undeniable value in rebuilding or strengthening a roster.
Adams could very well be on the move as soon as this week after a canceled appearance on Kay Adams' up and Adams show. The Ravens, Jets, Saints, and Steelers have also been linked to Adams.
Given the asking price for Adams specifically at this juncture, it'd be unwise for the Chiefs to offer anything as high as a first rounder. However, per the headline of this article, their Day 1 pick is technically the Chiefs best asset.