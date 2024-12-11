Latest Chiefs update might mean they won’t need luck for Super Bowl 3-peat
By Lior Lampert
The sorcery it has taken for the Kansas City Chiefs to be 12-1 and likely to secure the top seed in the AFC is unprecedented. Time after time, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions have prevailed this season, partly due to some unforeseen witchcraft. However, the latest update on standout wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown trumps the team's mastery of the dark arts.
Brown's season officially beginning coincided with the Chiefs securing their ninth consecutive AFC West title in Week 14, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor.
Taylor said Brown is "expected to" practice ahead of Week 15 on the Kansas City Sports Network's fittingly titled Only Weird Games podcast. That doesn't mean the Chiefs will have the speedy wideout for their upcoming clash with the Cleveland Browns, but a return is ostensibly imminent.
Chiefs might not need luck amid quest for Super Bowl 3-peat, thanks to the latest Marquise Brown update
Moreover, Taylor cited Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hinting that Brown's long-awaited comeback from a surgically repaired sternoclavicular joint (shoulder) injury is near. So, Kansas City might be getting reinforcements for their passing attack sooner rather than later.
"[Brown's] chomping at the bit," Reid stated via Taylor. "He's got to get with the doctor to get cleared. He's getting close. He says he feels great."
Everything Reid said and Taylor reported aligns with recent intel from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, indicating Brown "could even play in Weeks 16 or 17." With that in mind, the Chiefs' depleted group of pass-catchers may be getting a former 1000-yard receiver in the mix in short order. Frankly, the timing of the news couldn't be much better, considering Kansas City is seeking to become the league's first-ever three-peat Super Bowl champions.
After signing a one-year prove it deal with the Chiefs last offseason, Brown hurt his shoulder on the team's opening preseason play. The issue initially wasn't anticipated to sideline him for this long, though he's yet to make his regular-season debut since. Regardless, the 27-year-old's recovery process seems to have reached the final stages.