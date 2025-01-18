Chiefs vs. Texans inactives: Latest Divisional Round injury report and prediction
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their quest to a third consecutive Super Bowl championship against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.
On paper, the game appears to be a mismatch. Kansas City dispatched nearly every team they faced on their way to a 15-2 record and the AFC’s top seed. On the other hand, the Texans navigated a rollercoaster season and managed to clinch the weak AFC South division title with a 10-7 record. They last faced each other in Week 16, which resulted in a convincing 27-19 victory for Kansas City.
Yet, Houston had one of their most impressive outings of the season in the Wild Card Round and pulled out a 32-12 upset over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City’s starters haven’t played since Christmas Day, and if they show any signs of rust, the Texans could have an opportunity to jump out to an early lead.
Chiefs inactives: Divisional Round injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Mecole Hardman
WR
knee
OUT
Jaylen Watson
CB
ankle
questionable
Kansas City’s early bye in Week 6 meant that the team had little time to rest through the final 12 games of the regular season, and the Chiefs faced a grueling stretch of three games over an 11-day span in December. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was battling through a high ankle sprain, and several key players were attempting to return from significant injuries.
Along with earning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, Kansas City had the luxury of a much-needed bye week during the wild-card round. They’ll enter the divisional round as one of the healthier playoff teams.
Although there were 11 players listed on Kansas City’s injury report, all of them were full participants in all three practice sessions this week. Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson was placed on the injured reserve list in Week 7, but he was activated ahead of Kansas City’s divisional round tilt. His return could be a game-changer for the Chiefs defense, which has struggled a bit since Watson’s injury.
Texans inactives: Divisional Round injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Teagan Quitoriano
TE
calf
OUT
Joe Mixon
RB
ankle
questionable
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB
knee
questionable
Robert Woods
WR
hip
questionable
The Texans ruled out tight end Teagan Quitoriano, but their biggest concerns are the three starting players who are listed as questionable. Texans running back Joe Mixon was a limited participant on Wednesday but did not participate in Thursday’s practice, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair recorded two limited sessions after missing Tuesday’s practice. Both players are expected to be available, but wide receiver Robert Woods, who missed practice throughout the week, will likely be a game-time decision.
Any AFC team looking to dethrone the two-time reigning champions will have to go through Arrowhead Stadium, and Houston has earned the first shot at pulling off the upset. The Texans have momentum after their defensive masterclass against the Chargers, but they’ll need to play a nearly perfect game if they want to advance to the franchise’s first AFC Championship Game. The availability of Mixon and Al-Shaair could go a long way in determining the outcome of the game.
Chiefs vs. Texans prediction
FanSided Content Director and NFL expert Cody Williams is predicting that the Kansas City Chiefs continue their years of postseason dominance by advancing to another AFC Championship Game and covering the spread against the Houston Texans as well. While the Chiefs have played a plethora of close games this season, the simple truth of the matter is that this is a different team in the playoffs and one that should be much healthier against Houston, a team that might've over-performed in their own right last week in the Wild Card.