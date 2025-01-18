Chiefs weather forecast at Arrowhead Stadium is horrible news for C.J. Stroud
While there might not be a risk for frostbite like there was for Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium in last year's playoff when they faced the Miami Dolphins, we're set for another cold one as the No. 1 seed in the AFC makes their postseason debut on Saturday in the Divisional Round. Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co. are set to take on the Houston Texans to officially begin the postseason quest for a Super Bowl 3-peat.
However, there are plenty of NFL fans who doubt the Chiefs' ability to make history in that capacity. Mahomes and the Kansas City offense have not been up to snuff this season in comparison to previous years. Meanwhile, the Texans have seemingly hit their stride at the right time, fixing a lot of preexisting issues over the final few games of the regular season and then shellacking the Chargers in the Wild Card Round.
There might be two things working in KC's favor, though. For one, we saw just a year ago that the Chiefs have an innate ability to find another gear and level when it comes to the playoffs. That can't be ruled out this year as well. The other, of course, is home-field advantage at Arrowhead Stadium.
More than just the crowd noise on Saturday, however, will be helping out Kansas City: the weather will play a role as well.
Chiefs-Texans weather forecast is a big advantage for Kansas City
According to the Accuweather forecast at Arrowhead Stadium, while there isn't any snow in the forecast, it's expected to be quite frigid for the Divisional Round matchup. Specifically, it'll be around 25 degrees at kickoff with 15 mph winds expected to blow, giving the fans and players a feel of around 10 degrees. And the forecast also expects it to get colder as the game goes on.
Obviously, just on principle this is an advantage for the Chiefs considering that the Texans play their home games in a dome and have two divisional opponents where cold weather doesn't factor with Indianapolis in a dome and Jacksonville in Florida. Houston is far less accustomed to performing at this environment, much less with the stakes on the line in the Divisional Round. But it actually goes beyond that.
Though it's a small sample size, C.J. Stroud has struggled mightily in this type of cold in his career. He's played two games with the Texans in temperatures at 30 degrees or colder and Houston has gone 0-2 in those matchups. The first was in the Divisional Round last season against the Ravens at about 27 degrees at kickoff, a 34-10 loss that saw Stroud go just 19-of-33 for 175 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The other was earlier this year in Week 16 against, incidentally, the Chiefs in a 27-19 loss. In that defeat, Stroud was 23-of-39 for 244 yards and two touchdowns but with two picks as well.
Given that Steve Spagnuolo's defense has been the driving force for Kansas City for much of this season, Stroud's cold-weather struggles don't bode well for him in the Divisional Round, but it is ideal for the Chiefs getting off to the right start for their run at an unprecedented 3-peat.