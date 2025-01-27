Chiefs won't soon forget Nick Sirianni's timeless bulletin-board material as Super Bowl LIX looms
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles punched their tickets to Super Bowl LIX, marking their second title bout in the past three seasons.
Their previous matchup in Super Bowl LVII didn’t turn out in Philadelphia’s favor, largely due to a game-altering fumble by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and a game-deciding holding penalty on cornerback James Bradberry.
Philadelphia seized their first opportunity for revenge, defeating Kansas City 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11 of the 2023 season. It was a rare loss for the Chiefs, who rarely lose games after a bye week. At the time, Kansas City was amid a bumpy stretch in which they lost five of eight games. Meanwhile, the Eagles were on a roll, winning nine of their first 10 games to start the season.
Chiefs may want revenge of their own after Nick Sirianni’s 2023 comments
While walking off of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took a moment to deliver a message to Kansas City fans.
“"Hey! I don't hear any s--- anymore, Chiefs fans!” Sirianni yelled. “See ya!"
Former Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. responded to Sirianni with a comment on an Instagram video of the clip.
“Dude corny as a [expletive],” Gay wrote with a laughing emoji.
Interestingly enough, both teams took opposite trajectories through the remainder of the 2023 season. The Eagles fell apart, losing six of their final seven games, including a 32-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round. Meanwhile, the Chiefs won their final six games, including Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, both teams appear to be firing on all cylinders once again. The Eagles defense has generated 10 turnovers in their three postseason games, which they capped off with a dominant 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs outlasted the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, avenging the only game their starters lost during the 2024 regular season.
Now, both teams will begin preparations for Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.