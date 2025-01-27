Everything Nick Sirianni said after Eagles blast rival Commanders to take NFC
By Lior Lampert
Winning the NFC must be indescribable, but snatching the crown from your division rival makes it exponentially better.
Head coach Nick Sirianni and his Philadelphia Eagles are ostensibly on top of the world following their NFC Championship Game victory over Washington Commanders. They achieved conference supremacy and punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX, simultaneously shattering the hopes of an NFC East foe.
Following Philadelphia's 55-23 win against the Commanders, Sirianni was demonstrably in incredible spirits (and reasonably so). He feels good about the Eagles as a team, specifically his quarterback, Jalen Hurts.
Sirianni repeatedly sang Hurts' praises. From the George Halas Trophy presentation to his postgame press conference, the sideline general emphasized that the latter is quintessential to Philadelphia's success.
"How about our quarterback?" Sirianni proudly shouted to the crowd. "[Hurts'] is a stud ... I knew he was going to play that way ... don't doubt him -- all he does is win!"
When addressing the media, Sirianni reiterated his stance, questioning why Hurts is constantly criticized:
"It's amazing how much doubt there is sometimes [about Hurts]," Sirianni told reporters (h/t 94 WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks). "I can't quite comprehend it ... but the guy has been clutch, he's won a ton of football games."
Moreover, Sirianni acknowledged that skepticism surrounding Hurts is due to Philadelphia's amazing supporting cast, but responded by asking which signal-caller thrives without talent around them.
"Well, you tell me a quarterback that's won like this that has s*** around them. It doesn’t happen," Sirianni stated. "I don't want anyone else leading us other than Jalen Hurts."
Hurts entered the win-or-go-home matchup versus the Commanders with a concerning knee injury. Questions about his physical ability loomed largely over the contest. Yet he completed 71.4 percent of his passes and scored four touchdowns (one passing, three rushing), and Sirianni undoubtedly appreciates him powering through the pain.
The Sirianni-Hurts tandem reached the Big Game for the second time in their first four seasons together by defeating the Commanders. So, regardless of the naysayers, they continue to compete at the highest level.