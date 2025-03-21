Chinese Grand Prix sprint qualifying: Starting grid and who took pole position for F1 sprint race

The first sprint qualifying of the 2025 Formula 1 season is in the books, and we've already seen a bit of a shakeup from last week's first quali session in Australia.

Lewis Hamilton grabbed his first pole for Ferrari in just his second attempt, although the session only sets the grid for Saturday's sprint race — grand prix qualifying comes after the sprint race.

Hamilton is a master of the Shanghai circuit, having won there six times, most recently in 2019 (although this year's Chinese Grand Prix is only the second installment since that previous win).

Hamilton posted a time just .018 faster than Max Verstappen in second spot, an achievement that left him "in shock."

Meanwhile, the McLarens, expected to be quickest, only managed third (Oscar Piastri) and sixth (Lando Norris) after some struggles wrangling the car.

The top five was separated by less than a half-second -- Charles Leclerc grabbed fourth with George Russell fifth.

It was another shocker for Red Bull's Liam Lawson, who is now 0-for-2 on making it out of the first qualifying sessions of 2025. To add insult to injury, the man who Red Bull passed over, Yuki Tsunoda, has qualified in the top eight in both sessions so far for Racing Bulls.

Here's how the grid will line up for the 19-lap sprint:

Chinese GP sprint race starting grid

Position Driver Team 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Lando Norris McLaren 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 8 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 9 Alex Albon Williams 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 12 Oliver Bearman Haas 13 Carlos Sainz Williams 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 16 Jack Doohan Alpine 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine 18 Esteban Ocon Haas 19 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 20 Liam Lawson Red B

There were six sprint races in F1 last year, Verstappen won four of them, including the Chinese GP edition. The McLaren drivers Norris and Piastri took first place in São Paulo and Qatar respectively.

Hamilton has never won a sprint race since they were introduced in 2021. Ferrari as a team has never won a sprint either.

Besides Verstappen, Piastri and Norris, the only other driver with a sprint win to their name is George Russell, who took the crown in São Paulo in 2022.