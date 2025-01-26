Chip Kelly might ride Ohio State success back into the NFL with one team in mind
By Lior Lampert
Ohio State is learning that maintaining a championship squad isn't easy -- the hard way.
After winning their ninth national title, the Buckeyes are exposed to losing high-profile personnel to the transfer portal or the pros. Several players are garnering widespread interest, including All-Big Ten First Team wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Meanwhile, coaches have been commanding attention too, namely their defensive and offensive coordinators, Jim Knowles and Chip Kelly.
Knowles is headed to Penn State, where he will maintain the same role. Moreover, intel from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports suggests that Kelly will return to the NFL sidelines next season. The latter spent one year at Ohio State, though he appears destined for another opportunity in the big leagues.
Chip Kelly might ride Ohio State's success back into the NFL
Kelly is 'at the top of the list' for several play-calling openings, Jones states. He's 'considered a target' for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 'other potential landing spots' lurking. In other words, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is in jeopardy of losing his top two lieutenants.
Before coming back to the collegiate ranks in 2018, Kelly spent four years in the NFL. He served as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-15 before a one-season stint with the San Francisco 49ers in the same capacity. However, other teams have kept tabs on him since then, so this feels like an inevitable move.
Last offseason, when he was still UCLA's head coach, Kelly interviewed for the then-vacant Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks OC gigs. The 61-year-old was also tied to the Washington Commanders, though no formal meeting was ever reported. Suddenly, the Texans, Jaguars, Buccaneers and possibly additional suitors are eyeing him.
Following Houston's decision to dismiss Bobby Slowik, Kelly's been deemed a 'logical successor' due to his connection to head coach DeMeco Ryans. The Texans frontman played for him during their overlap in Philadelphia, and they've ostensibly maintained a solid relationship.
Liam Coen's external promotion has linked Kelly to the Jags and Bucs. Jacksonville poached him from Tampa Bay, so he's looking to fill out his staff while the NFC South champs search for a replacement.
Given the circumstances, Kelly's stay at Ohio State conceivably won't extend past 2024.