Chris Kreider trade signals Rangers are ready to tear this core all the way down

The New York Rangers had a disappointing 2024-25 season to say the least. After topping the NHL as President's Trophy winners the previous year, the Blue Shirts finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division and struggled to stay above .500.

That resulted in head coach Peter Laviolette and assistant Phil Housley losing their jobs, and general manager Chris Drury finding himself on the hot seat entering the offseason. Some serious shakeups are needed in Manhattan, and the Rangers front office doesn't appear to be stopping with Laviolette.

On Thursday, it was announced Drury had dealt alternate captain Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. The Ducks also received a fourth-round pick this year along with Kreider.

Rangers offload Chris Kreider in trade with Ducks

This was a contract dump for New York, plain and simple. Kreider, 34, had two years left on his contract at $6.5 million per season and his production was on the decline.

The long-time Rangers winger finished third in the Rocket Richard Trophy standings just two years ago with 52 goals, but that appeared to be the peak of his scoring abilities. He scored at least 36 times and averaged 69 points per campaign over the last three seasons but he only managed to scrounge up 22 red lights and 30 points in 68 games this year.

It felt inevitable that Kreider would be a prime target if Drury wanted to make a big change onto the roster, but it required getting the locker room leader to give his blessing; Kreider confirmed he waived his no-trade clause in order to make the move happen. He'll now reuinte with former Rangers teammates Jacob Trouba and Ryan Strome in Orange County, California.

"I think it's a great fit. It's a team that's on the come up," he said after the news broke on Thursday. "A team with a wealth of young talent, veteran presence, speed, size ... can make a push for the playoffs."

Chris Kreider trade is just the latest sign Rangers are going to blow up the core

Drury pulling the trigger on the Kreider move is the clearest indication New York is looking to clean house and rebuild its core. Since November, he's now the fifth big name to shipped off to greener pastures. And reports indicate this won't be the last time the Rangers make a significant swap this offseason.

Star defenseman K'Andre Miller is apparently available for inquiring GMs. He's a prime candidate to satisfy Drury's itch to shake things up, but as a restricted free agent, he might be the tougher asset to move if teams think they can simply sign him instead of giving up their own commodities in a swap.

If Drury can pull it off, especially ahead of the draft, he could bring in a significant haul that may prompt more moves during the season or allow him to select talented prospects to develop. As much as it may be painful to see the 25-year-old leave as he's entering his prime, the last two years have seen his production decline significantly.

Drury may be trying to get ahead of a potential mid-career slump, but that's still a big gamble. For his career's sake, he better hope it pays off.