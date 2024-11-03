Chris Olave’s brother takes Saints situation from bad to worse with one tweet
Everyone knew that the New Orleans Saints were spiraling after a surprising start. However, it's hard to say that anyone saw a disaster the level of what's happening around this organization in Week 9 coming. But it's here and, woo boy, it's getting hairy in the Big Easy.
For starters, the club lost its seventh straight game, even with quarterback Derek Carr returning to the field. To make that even worse, they dropped Sunday's matchup against the ailing Carolina Panthers and formerly benched QB Bryce Young. If that wasn't bad enough in itself and enough to put Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy, the team also lost one of its top weapons, wide receiver Chris Olave.
On a true "hospital ball" thrown by Carr, Olave took a big hit and was horrifyingly lying on the field. The cart and a stretcher were brought out to safely get Olave off of the field and, in some good news, it does seem like the wide receiver will be okay as he's in Charlotte being treated for a concussion.
That play and the general poor performance of the team caused former Saints receiver Michael Thomas to go off on X/Twitter and blast the organization, blast Carr and just generally voice his displeasure with everything going on right now in New Orleans.
Thomas' comments then reached Olave's brother, Josh, and things have kept getting worse from there.
Chris Olave's brother completely cooks Saints after WR's injury, seventh-straight loss
Josh Olave first chimed in responding to Thomas saying that Carr lied about him when he was still with the Saints and that the quarterback "need his ass whooped" with two "100" emojis.
That actually wasn't the worst of it, though! After Olave sent out an update that Chris was "up and active", a Saints fan replied by saying that the receiver might need to consider if it was "worth it" to keep on the field as some of his head injuries have started to pile up a bit. In response to that, Olave really went for the jugular in New Orleans, saying, "Ain't worth it in Nola".
It's hard to believe or even remember at this point when were sitting in mid-December thinking that Klint Kubiak might've made the Saints a juggernaut. How far and how quickly they've fallen since that time.
When you have the brother of one of the team's stars saying that it's not worth it to play for this team, though, that's an indication of something truly being wrong institutionally. Whether that's Carr, whether that's Allen, or whether it's a combination of those two and many other things, it feels now as if the Saints might be approaching a point of no return if things continue in this direction.