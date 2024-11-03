Saints legend puts Derek Carr on blast after Chris Olave suffers terrifying injury
By Mark Powell
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has taken a tough hit to the head in three straight games, though his streak feels longer than that. When healthy, Olave is one of the better young receivers in the NFL, and an answer for the Saints struggling passing game.
Derek Carr returned this week, and with that were high expectations that Olave would deliver. Rather, Carr looked out of rhythm thanks to the several games he missed. The Saints have lost six straight games, much to the chagrin of their fanbase. The time to sell was yesterday, regardless if they defeat the Panthers or not.
On Sunday, Olave took what looked to be a dirty hit to the head. The Ohio State product isn't afraid to go over the middle and while that is a valuable asset in the modern NFL, it's not a healthy trait. Olave was hit in the helmet by a Panthers defender, a play which was flagged by at least four officials, if not more.
Saints legend Michael Thomas blames Derek Carr for Chris Olave injury
There are two sides of this story. The Panthers secondary aimed high on Olave, which was the point of contact. The NFL cannot take contact completely out of the game, and as long as passes over the middle are a thing, so will be the hits that follow. Olave was eventually stretchered off the field and gave a thumbs up, for those of you wondering.
Former New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas placed the blame at the feet of Carr. Thomas was used to catching passes from Drew Brees, so he's a little salty that Carr didn't prioritize him as much – to be fair, Thomas struggled to stay healthy his final years as a Saint.
There were more, as Thomas went on a rant. Frankly, it's tough to fully blame Carr, as bad as that throw was. Quarterbacks are pressured to throw across the middle, and most routes follow that same pattern. Outside routes are safer, but they are also easier to guard, which is why posts and crossing routes are in any playbook, even Madden's.
Thomas is salty, and I don't blame him. But suggesting Carr is the person of fault in what was clearly a dirty hit by the lowly Panthers is a step too far.