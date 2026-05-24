CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Craig Ranch

The place on the schedule that the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson occupies undoubtedly doesn't do this tournament any favors. With two signature events on the PGA Tour followed by the PGA Championship, the Byron Nelson simply looks a bit lesser. However, the birdie fest at TPC Craig Ranch is still a fun tournament, and Wyndham Clark made sure we'd be getting that as he chased a big payout this week from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse.
Clark entered the final round trailing the 54-hole leader, Si Woo Kim, by two strokes, but put on a masterful effort with his Sunday round to usurp his competition and start to potentially run away with the trophy. And with that, he's going to take home a nice chunk of prize money, as will the rest of the 70 players who made the cut this week at the Byron Nelson.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
Wyndham Clark, as the winner of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, will take home a $1.854 million payout this week from TPC Craig Ranch with the biggest 18 percent share of the prize money. That comes out of the $10.3 million total purse this week at the tournament, which makes it the biggest purse that we've ever seen at any iteration of the Byron Nelson. It's also the first time that Clark has taken home the winner's prize money on the PGA Tour since the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money
Winner: Wyndham Clark
$1.854 million
2. Si Woo Kim
$1,122,700
3. Scottie Scheffler
$710,700
4. Jackson Suber
$504,700
5. Keith Mitchell
$422,300
T6. Tony Finau
$347,625
T6. Zach Bachou
$347,625
T6. Tom Hoge
$347,625
T9. Johnny Keefer
$260,075
T9. Jesper Svensson
$260,075
T9. Max Greyserman
$260,075
T9. Sungjae Im
$260,075
T9. Stephan Jaeger
$260,075
T14. Taylor Moore
$187,975
T14. Blades Brown
$187,975
T14. Brooks Koepka
$187,975
17. Ben Silverman
$167,375
18. S.Y. Noh
$157,075
T19. Garrick Higgo
$100,596.67
T19. Jordan Spieth
$100,596.67
T19. A.J. Ewart
$100,596.67
T19. Seamus Power
$100,596.67
T19. Pierceson Coody
$100,596.67
T19. Peter Malnati
$100,596.67
T19. Rico Hoey
$100,596.67
T19. Ryo Hisatsune
$100,596.67
T19. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
$100,596.67
T19. Kensei Hirata
$100,596.67
T19. Steven Fisk
$100,596.67
T19. Erik Van Rooyen
$100,596.67
T31. Eric Cole
$58,930.71
T31. Luke Clanton
$58,930.71
T31. Mac Meissner
$58,930.71
T31. Doug Ghim
$58,930.71
T31. Mark Hubbard
$58,930.71
T31. Sam Ryder
$58,930.71
T31. Chris Kirk
$58,930.71
T38. Emiliano Grillo
$47,895
T38. Chan Kim
$47,895
T40. Neal Shipley
$38,625
T40. Adrien Saddier
$38,625
T40. Matthieu Pavon
$38,625
T40. Tyler Duncan
$38,625
T40. Luke List
$38,625
T40. Camilo Villegas
$38,625
T40. Austin Eckroat
$38,625
T47. Dan Brown
$26,971.29
T47. Fabian Gomez
$26,971.29
T47. Taylor Pendrith
$26,971.29
T47. John Parry
$26,971.29
T47. Justin Lower
$26,971.29
T47. Patrick Fishburn
$26,971.29
T47. Patrick Rodgers
$26,971.29
T54. Adam Svensson
$23,999
T54. Tom Kim
$23,999
T54. Jeffrey Kang
$23,999
T54. Charley Hoffman
$23,999
T54. Troy Merritt
$23,999
T59. Chad Ramey
$23,175
T59. Jonathan Byrd
$23,175
T59. Jordan Smith
$23,175
T62. Thorbjorn Olesen
$22,454
T62. Yongjun Bae
$22,454
T62. Rashmus Hojgaard
$22,454
T62. Hank Lebioda
$22,454
66. Mackenzie Hughes
$21,939
T67. Lanto Griffin
$21,630
T67. John VanDerLaan
$21,630
69. Zac Blair
$21,321
70. Danny Willett
$21,115
Given everything that we've said about the purse for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the strength of the field, it shouldn't shock golf fans to see that the payouts this week aren't all that eye-popping overall. However, it's still worth noting that both the winner and runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch still clear the $1 million mark, while the Top 23 finishers on the leaderboard (before you factor in ties and split prize money) will also get a six-figure payday.
And it should be noted that, while the payouts this week on the PGA Tour aren't even close to what we see at signature events, the purse size clearing $10 million overall actually makes it one of the richer regular tournaments on the schedule. So even if it pales in comparison to some, it can still be a highly profitable week on the golf course for these players.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Scottie Scheffler
$1.782 million
$9.9 million
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Taylor Pendrith
$1.71 million
$9.5 million
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson
Jason Day
$1.71 million
$9.5 million
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson
K.H. Lee
$1.638 million
$9.1 million
2021 AT&T Byron Nelson
K.H. Lee
$1.458 million
$8.1 million
Not only did the total purse of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson increase by $400,000 from the 2025 tournament to this year's event, but over the past five years, the total purse has actually gone up $2.2 million from when K.H. Lee won the first of two consecutive victories at this event.
You'll also notice the big change in the title sponsor that this event has undergone in recent years, with AT&T bowing out and being replaced by the CJ Cup for this tournament prior to the 2024 playing in McKinney.
Regardless, we know that this event isn't the richest when it comes to prize money, but it is a tournament that can absolutely set a career off on a big track and where we've seen big names win in this past.
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