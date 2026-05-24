CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Craig Ranch

The place on the schedule that the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson occupies undoubtedly doesn't do this tournament any favors. With two signature events on the PGA Tour followed by the PGA Championship, the Byron Nelson simply looks a bit lesser. However, the birdie fest at TPC Craig Ranch is still a fun tournament, and Wyndham Clark made sure we'd be getting that as he chased a big payout this week from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse.

Clark entered the final round trailing the 54-hole leader, Si Woo Kim, by two strokes, but put on a masterful effort with his Sunday round to usurp his competition and start to potentially run away with the trophy. And with that, he's going to take home a nice chunk of prize money, as will the rest of the 70 players who made the cut this week at the Byron Nelson.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Wyndham Clark, as the winner of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, will take home a $1.854 million payout this week from TPC Craig Ranch with the biggest 18 percent share of the prize money. That comes out of the $10.3 million total purse this week at the tournament, which makes it the biggest purse that we've ever seen at any iteration of the Byron Nelson. It's also the first time that Clark has taken home the winner's prize money on the PGA Tour since the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout distribution by finishing position

Si Woo Kim | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Finishing Position CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Winner: Wyndham Clark $1.854 million 2. Si Woo Kim $1,122,700 3. Scottie Scheffler $710,700 4. Jackson Suber $504,700 5. Keith Mitchell $422,300 T6. Tony Finau $347,625 T6. Zach Bachou $347,625 T6. Tom Hoge $347,625 T9. Johnny Keefer $260,075 T9. Jesper Svensson $260,075 T9. Max Greyserman $260,075 T9. Sungjae Im $260,075 T9. Stephan Jaeger $260,075 T14. Taylor Moore $187,975 T14. Blades Brown $187,975 T14. Brooks Koepka $187,975 17. Ben Silverman $167,375 18. S.Y. Noh $157,075 T19. Garrick Higgo $100,596.67 T19. Jordan Spieth $100,596.67 T19. A.J. Ewart $100,596.67 T19. Seamus Power $100,596.67 T19. Pierceson Coody $100,596.67 T19. Peter Malnati $100,596.67 T19. Rico Hoey $100,596.67 T19. Ryo Hisatsune $100,596.67 T19. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen $100,596.67 T19. Kensei Hirata $100,596.67 T19. Steven Fisk $100,596.67 T19. Erik Van Rooyen $100,596.67 T31. Eric Cole $58,930.71 T31. Luke Clanton $58,930.71 T31. Mac Meissner $58,930.71 T31. Doug Ghim $58,930.71 T31. Mark Hubbard $58,930.71 T31. Sam Ryder $58,930.71 T31. Chris Kirk $58,930.71 T38. Emiliano Grillo $47,895 T38. Chan Kim $47,895 T40. Neal Shipley $38,625 T40. Adrien Saddier $38,625 T40. Matthieu Pavon $38,625 T40. Tyler Duncan $38,625 T40. Luke List $38,625 T40. Camilo Villegas $38,625 T40. Austin Eckroat $38,625 T47. Dan Brown $26,971.29 T47. Fabian Gomez $26,971.29 T47. Taylor Pendrith $26,971.29 T47. John Parry $26,971.29 T47. Justin Lower $26,971.29 T47. Patrick Fishburn $26,971.29 T47. Patrick Rodgers $26,971.29 T54. Adam Svensson $23,999 T54. Tom Kim $23,999 T54. Jeffrey Kang $23,999 T54. Charley Hoffman $23,999 T54. Troy Merritt $23,999 T59. Chad Ramey $23,175 T59. Jonathan Byrd $23,175 T59. Jordan Smith $23,175 T62. Thorbjorn Olesen $22,454 T62. Yongjun Bae $22,454 T62. Rashmus Hojgaard $22,454 T62. Hank Lebioda $22,454 66. Mackenzie Hughes $21,939 T67. Lanto Griffin $21,630 T67. John VanDerLaan $21,630 69. Zac Blair $21,321 70. Danny Willett $21,115

Given everything that we've said about the purse for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the strength of the field, it shouldn't shock golf fans to see that the payouts this week aren't all that eye-popping overall. However, it's still worth noting that both the winner and runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch still clear the $1 million mark, while the Top 23 finishers on the leaderboard (before you factor in ties and split prize money) will also get a six-figure payday.

And it should be noted that, while the payouts this week on the PGA Tour aren't even close to what we see at signature events, the purse size clearing $10 million overall actually makes it one of the richer regular tournaments on the schedule. So even if it pales in comparison to some, it can still be a highly profitable week on the golf course for these players.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Scottie Scheffler $1.782 million $9.9 million 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Taylor Pendrith $1.71 million $9.5 million 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Jason Day $1.71 million $9.5 million 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson K.H. Lee $1.638 million $9.1 million 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson K.H. Lee $1.458 million $8.1 million

Not only did the total purse of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson increase by $400,000 from the 2025 tournament to this year's event, but over the past five years, the total purse has actually gone up $2.2 million from when K.H. Lee won the first of two consecutive victories at this event.

You'll also notice the big change in the title sponsor that this event has undergone in recent years, with AT&T bowing out and being replaced by the CJ Cup for this tournament prior to the 2024 playing in McKinney.

Regardless, we know that this event isn't the richest when it comes to prize money, but it is a tournament that can absolutely set a career off on a big track and where we've seen big names win in this past.