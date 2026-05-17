PGA Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Players finishing in the top three each earned over $1 million, with even those missing the cut receiving $4,300.

The 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink was always set up for a wild Sunday finish. With a bunched leaderboard that the difficult conditions and setup created, anyone who was able to create separation in the final round was poised to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. And that's what Aaron Rai did on Sunday as Alex Smalley faded as the 54-hole leader and the big names chasing couldn't quite get it going. Not only did that put Rai in line for a career-altering victory, but also a massive payout at the PGA Championship. And he made sure he was taking home the winner's prize.

Over the years, the PGA Championship purse has been the smallest among the four major championships in golf. That still may be the case, but the tournament now has the richest prize money for the winner and total purse in its history. And we have all the info you need about the payouts this week at Aronimink.

PGA Championship winner's prize money: Total purse and champion's payout

As the winner of the 2026 PGA Championship, Aaron Rai will take home $3.69 million in prize money, the largest champion's payout in the history of the tournament. That's because the governing body for the PGA Championship, the PGA of America, increased the total purse to a record $20.5 million this year. While that still might end up making it the smallest purse in golf, it's caught up to its peers in that capacity this year with a $1.5 million increase in purse size.

Not only does that give us a record amount of prize money for the victor at Aronimink this week, but it also means, naturally, that the rest of the payouts down the leaderboard are on the rise as well.

PGA Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2026

Aaron Rai at the PGA Championship | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the full PGA Championship payouts by finishing position at Aronimink this week:

Finishing Position PGA Championship Prize Money Winner: Aaron Rai $3.69 million T2. Jon Rahm $1.804 million T2. Alex Smalley $1.804 million T4. Justin Thomas $843,867 T4. Ludvig Åberg $843,867 T4. Matti Schmid $843,867 T7. Cameron Smith $637,050 T7. Rory McIlroy $637,050 T7. Xander Schauffele $637,050 T10. Kurt Kitayama $496,708 T10. Chris Gotterup $496,708 T10. Justin Rose $496,708 T10. Patrick Reed $496,708 T14. Matt Fitzpatrick $364,763 T14. Scottie Scheffler $364,763 T14. Max Greyserman $364,763 T14. Ben Griffin $364,763 T18. Jordan Spieth $221,832 T18. Stephan Jaeger $221,832 T18. Padraig Harrington $221,832 T18. David Puig $221,832 T18. Harris English $221,832 T18. Min Woo Lee $221,832 T18. Joaquin Niemann $221,832 T18. Maverick McNealy $$221,832 T26. Nick Taylor $125,523 T26. Alex Noren $125,523 T26. Cameron Young $125,523 T26. Andrew Novak $125,523 T26. Daniel Hillier $125,523 T26. Tom Hoge $125,523 T26. Sam Burns $125,523 T26. Hideki Matsuyama $125,523 T26. Bud Cauley $125,523 T35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout $78,806 T35. Patrick Cantlay $78,806 T35. Ryo Hisatsune $78,806 T35. Daniel Berger $78,806 T35. Ryan Fox $78,806 T35. Haotong Li $78,806 T35. Aldrich Potgieter $78,806 T35. Si Woo Kim $78,806 T35. Martin Kaymer $78,806 T44. Matt Wallace $50,348 T44. Shane Lowry $50,348 T44. Jhonattan Vegas $50,348 T44. Denny McCarthy $50,348 T44. Chandler Blanchet $50,348 T44. Taylor Pendrith $50,348 T44. Dustin Johnson $50,348 T44. Nicolai Hojgaard $50,348 T44. Michael Kim $50,348 T44. Kristoffer Reitan $50,348 T44. Chris Kirk $50,348 T55. Collin Morikawa $34,186 T55. Corey Conners $34,186 T55. Andrew Putnam $34,186 T55. Brooks Koepka $34,186 T55. Mikael Lindberg $34,186 T60. Sami Valimaki $29,218 T60. Sahith Theegala $29,218 T60. Rico Hoey $29,218 T60. Rickie Fowler $29,218 T60. Brian Harman $29,218 T65. Casey Jarvis $26,900 T65. Jason Day $26,900 T65. Rasmus Hojgaard $26,900 T65. Keith Mitchell $26,900 T65. Sam Stevens $26,900 T70. Luke Donald $25,070 T70. Ryan Gerard $25,070 T70. John Parry $25,070 T70. William Mouw $25,070 T70. Kazuki Higa $25,070 T75. Elvis Smylie $24,193 T75. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen $24,193 T75. Alex Fitzpatrick $24,193 T75. Daniel Brown $24,193 79. John Keefer $23,970 80. Ben Kern $23,930 81. Michael Brennan $23,910 82. Brian Campbell $23,900

As mentioned, the increased PGA Championship purse size has the payouts absolutely booming at Aronimink, and not just the more than $3.6 million heading to the winner's bank account. We also have all of the top-three finishers taking home more than $1 million and then the Top 33 on the leaderboard (before ties split the difference) who will clear $100,000 for the week.

Players who miss the cut at the PGA Championship still receive prize money

Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The PGA Championship and the governing PGA of America have been one of the tournaments that compensates players who miss the cut in the major championship. Obviously, their payout and stipend is lesser than that of players who made the weekend, but players who missed the cut at Aronimink will still take home $4,300, so they didn't work for nothing on the weekend.

Even that prize money has actually increased in recent years, as we saw players who missed the cut in 2025 take home just $4,000. While $300 doesn't make a world of difference for these pro golfers, it's still a cool thing at select majors when players are rewarded for just making it into the field.

PGA Championship purse history: Winners and their prize money

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler $3.42 million $19 million 2024 PGA Championship Xander Schauffele $3.33 million $18.5 million 2023 PGA Championship Brooks Koepka $3.15 million $17.5 million 2022 PGA Championship Justin Thomas $2.7 million $15 million 2021 PGA Championship Phil Mickelson $2.16 million $12 million

The PGA Championship has traditionally been the smallest purse among the four major championships in golf, and this pretty clearly shows that. While even last year, the total purse had increased by $7 million over the previous five years of the tournament, they were the last of the four majors to cross the $20 million threshold, which they just did this year.

As we always talk about, part of that is simply the money boom in the world of golf essentially since right after the COVID-19 pandemic. But regardless, the PGA of America has undoubtedly followed suit with that, and have caught up at least somewhat to their major championship peers when it comes to the prize money being doled out.