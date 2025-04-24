Clay Matthews asserts Green Bay Packers are ‘antithesis’ of Dallas Cowboys

The NFL Draft had primarily been held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City up until 2014. Since then, the draft has gone on the road, where fans of every team gather in one city to watch the top players in college football get selected by their new teams.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wis., home of the Packers. The draft will take place in Titletown, which is located just outside of Lambeau Field. There will be 16 prospects that will attend the draft, where they will take the stage once they are selected to receive their new jersey from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Packers legend Clay Matthews spoke with FanSided on behalf of Lowe's and discussed Green Bay hosting the 2025 NFL Draft from Thursday, Apr. 24, to Saturday, Apr. 26, and what makes the town and Lambeau Field so special. Matthews talked highly of the town he called home for 10 seasons, and he said if the Dallas Cowboys are "America's Team," then Green Bay is the "antithesis" of that.

"They represent blue-collar, small-town, the fans are behind them," said Matthews. "I think that's why there's so much love for the Buffalo [Bills] fans when they rally behind their team. Just something special about it. The history of the Packers, small-town, and how much success they've had throughout the decades."

Clay Matthews calls Green Bay Packers 'antithesis' of Dallas Cowboys

Much like the Packers, the Cowboys also hosted an NFL Draft, specifically back in 2018. The draft took place inside the Cowboys' massive AT&T Stadium. The event saw over 200,000 people attend inside the gigantic stadium. Since then, the event has only grown. Just last year in Detroit, the draft had 775,000 fans in attendance.

The Packers and Cowboys are two of the NFL's most prestigious franchises, and have an on-field rivalry. Both organizations took part in some of the best games in the NFL's history, with the "Ice Bowl" of 1967 standing out. They don't play each other often in the regular season, but they do match up in the playoffs, which can make for some instant classics.

In the all-time series, the Packers are 22-17. In the playoffs, the Packers are 5-4. The Packers and Cowboys last met in the 2023 playoffs, with Green Bay picking up the 48-32 win, becoming the first No. 7 seed to advance out of the first round.

Entering the NFL Draft, the Packers have an obvious need at wide receiver. Ironically, so do the Cowboys. Will either team end up with one in the first round?

It will be interesting what Green Bay has in store for the NFL Draft, but Matthews has hyped up the blue-collar town.

To add a local flare to this year’s celebration, former Packers standout, Clay Matthews, will be spending time in the Draft Green Room Built by Lowe’s. Clay did not get to experience a first-class Green Room when he was drafted in 2009, so he is particularly excited about this year’s rendition