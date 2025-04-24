Future NFL Draft locations and predictions for 2026, 2027 and beyond

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to be held in Green Bay, WI at historic Lambeau Field for all three days and seven rounds of the festivities this year. The league has made it a point in the past several years to visit the cities where they have franchises to host the draft. As such, the location of the NFL Draft has become something that fans are always keeping an eye on.

We saw the draft go to Chicago in 2015 and 2016 before heading to Philadelphia in 2017. The 2018 NFL Draft was then held in Dallas, the 2019 draft in Nashville, the 2020 draft held virtually due to COVID-19, the 2021 draft set in Cleveland, the 2022 draft in Las Vegas (which was where 2020 was initially supposed to be held), 2023's draft come to Kansas City and the Detroit getting to host the draft in 2024. Now, we're heading to Green Bay. The NFL Draft is really jet-setting around the United States at this point.

But where will be the next NFL Draft location? And the next? Let's dive into the future locations for the NFL Draft for 2026 and then looking even further into the future for where it could be held.

Where is the 2026 NFL Draft being held? Location and dates

The 2026 NFL Draft will be hosted in Pittsburgh, PA on April 23-25. The home of the Steelers, another historic franchise to follow the Packers helping host at Lambeau Field in 2025, was selected in May 2024 to be the 2026 host of the draft. We don't yet have any information about where in the Steel City that the 2026 draft will be hosted, whether that's at Acrisure Stadium (a.k.a. Heinz Field) or somewhere else in the city. However, we know that that's where the draft will be heading next year.

Predicted future NFL Draft locations from 2027-2031

Pittsburgh is the last host city for the draft to be officially announced, but let's look to where the 2027 NFL Draft and the next four years after could be located based on how the league has operated as of late.

NFL Draft Year NFL Draft Location (Predicted) 2027 NFL Draft Minneapolis, MN 2028 NFL Draft Indianapolis, IN 2029 NFL Draft Atlanta, GA 2030 NFL Draft Seattle, WA 2031 NFL Draft Miami, FL

There hasn't been any real rhyme or reason to the NFL's selection of draft locations outside of host cities being tied to teams in the league. However, Minneapolis, MN seems like an obvious spot. The city is crazy for the Vikings and football as a whole, while also being one of the most underratedly beautiful cities in the US.

Sooner or later, the league is surely going to take the draft to Indianapolis as well. The city hosts the NFL Combine every year, so it would only be a natural tie-in to also host the draft, which we're predicting will happen in 2028. The following year, Atlanta seems perfectly suited to host the draft and the southeast would certainly show out in terms of attendance.

We then head to the opposite end of the country in 2030 and up to Seattle, WA, another gorgeous and iconic city that could be quite the fun affair to get the draft involved. For our final prediction, we're taking the 2031 NFL Draft to South Beach as the beachy vibes of Miami seem like they are destined to host the draft at some point.