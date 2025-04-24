2025 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers and Bears trade up for star power in final full first-round prediction

Soon enough, the 2025 NFL Draft will begin. The newest crop of hopeful stars will officially make the jump from college to the professional level. We'll know where Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will ultimately land. Just how much teams truly value Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty will finally be revealed. How far will Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan fall? Is Will Campbell really the first offensive lineman off the board? All of this will be answered soon enough — but let's try and predict it before it happens with one final 2025 NFL mock draft.

One of the strangest things about this year's NFL Draft is the simple fact that it feels like we know so little at this point. There has undoubtedly been a steady barrage of rumors and buzz for weeks but, in terms of the things you can truly feel confident in, there isn't much. That makes the draft itself exciting but it makes an NFL mock draft a bit more difficult.

What we have to do in that case is take the rumors, reports and buzz that we've heard, weigh how real we think that is, then use a bit of common sense and predictive logic to try and come up with all 32 picks. Easy enough, right? Let's do it, then. It's a full first-round prediction for the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Tennessee Titans - QB Cam Ward, Miami (FL)

Of all the things it's hard to feel confident in, this doesn't fall in that category. The Titans are taking Cam Ward first overall and they shouldn't think twice about it. Ward might have fallen in the bottom-half of last year's quarterback class but his combination of floor and upside with his improvisation, mobility and arm make him the tops in this class. Will Levis has proven unviable in Tennessee, so it's time to hand the keys to the former Miami signal-caller.

2. Cleveland Browns - WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

I'm not buying the buzz of the Browns trading down. Could they take a quarterback early in Round 2? Absolutely, but I think that's where Cleveland's trade investment lies. General manager Andrew Berry has stated he feels confident in allowing Travis Hunter to play both ways at wide receiver and cornerback, and I'm starting to convince myself of the same. The Heisman winner is a freak athlete with unlimited potential on either side of the ball with his traits, football IQ and the possibility for refinement.

3. New York Giants - EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Remember when this was the obvious landing spot for Shedeur Sanders? Those were the days for the Giants, but Joe Schoen and Co. have since shifted course and now this has to be Abdul Carter. The Penn State product has indicated that's where he believes he'll be going and the G-Men would be wise to make it happen. Carter is a monster off the edge with explosiveness, motor and bend that are unteachable. At a premium position for an overall still-rebuilding roster, Carter can be a cornerstone.

4. New England Patriots - OT Will Campbell, LSU

My gut tells me we're going to look back in a couple of years and wonder why we were so quick to ignore Will Campbell playing left tackle well for years in the SEC and then tried to backtrack about why he couldn't do that in the NFL. The Patriots have to protect Drake Maye and I'm a big fan of Campbell's ability wherever he lines up, be that tackle or guard. He's a stud and the type of stabilizing piece this New England offense needs desperately.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - DT Mason Graham, Michigan

Of all the rumors I'm not buying, it's the Jaguars taking Ashton Jeanty. I get that the new regime wants to be bold, but that's not the way to do it (especially with a first-round running back already on the roster). Mason Graham is the right pick and I think Jacksonville makes such a selection. They need an interior defensive force that the Michigan product provides while also having a mentality that the new coaching staff will love to help develop into being a leader on the defense.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - OT Armand Membou, Missouri

For so long, I was convinced that the Raiders were taking Jeanty here as well. Now, it seems like the smoke is blowing away from that with Pete Carroll playing it right to take Armand Membou. The Raiders offensive line isn't a weakness but, after investing in Geno Smith this offseason, getting everything up front shored up is vital to turning an immediate corner. The Mizzou product should step in Day 1 opposite of Kolton Miller and be a stout bookend tandem.

7. Chicago Bears (via NYJ) - RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

We have a trade! The Bears are the Ashton Jeanty team. To avoid someone trading up to the Panthers spot next up, they jump ahead by striking a deal with the Jets here.

We're going to see the Ben Johnson effect in Chicago pretty immediately and I think, after aggressively improving the offensive line this offseason, that's going to be creating a two-headed monster with Jeanty and D'Andre Swift a la Flash and Knuckles in Detroit. One thing's for sure, having the all-around stud in the backfield that Jeanty is will be a huge help to Caleb Williams' development.

8. Carolina Panthers - LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers need some defensive game-changers in the fold and Jalon Walker checks the boxes to be that guy. He's capable of playing stand-up linebacker at an extremely high level, especially with his dynamic closing speed and eye for the football. What sets up him apart, though, is his versatility as a speed pass-rusher off the edge. Micah Parsons comps are probably a bit too aggressive, but his upside is truly up there with anyone in the draft class.

9. New Orleans Saints - QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

It's not hard to buy the idea that the New Orleans Saints want to trade back in the first round. They seem pretty intent on trying to get Jaxson Dart and some of the buzz about teams like the Browns and Giants trading back into the end of the first round makes that harder to accomplish. But I think they might just have to suck it up and take Dart at No. 9. To be clear, I like the Ole Miss quarterback a ton. I think his arm has everything you want, he has a great feel, but he just needs to get up to speed in a much different pro-style offense. Kellen Moore could do wonders for Dart, without question.

10. New York Jets (via CHI) - TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Draft week always seems to coincide with some of the free agent promises that were made being reported or leaked. In the Jets' case, it seems they made it clear to Justin Fields that they'd do everything to give him a fair shake. Getting someone like Tyler Warren would undoubtedly be part of that. His versatility as a weapon is perhaps unmatched in the class with the ability to line up and be dangerous outside, in-line at tight end, or even in the backfield. He'll be a safety valve for Fields and the offense.

11. Denver Broncos (via SF) - RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Another trade! The Denver Broncos seem to have Omarion Hampton or a skill position player in their sight. There has, however, been some buzz about the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 with the UNC running back, so the Broncos trade up to get him.

The Broncos take Hampton and put Bo Nix in an even better position entering year two with Sean Payton. The former Tar Heel has the elite ability to just keep churning out yards, make guys miss, and accellerate at the drop of a dime. He's going to be nasty behind this Denver offensive line.

12. Dallas Cowboys - WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

We could also see Matthew Golden in play for the Cowboys with the 12th pick but I do believe they largely recognize the importance of getting Dak Prescott another weapon and Tetairoa McMillan could be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. There are questions about the speed of the Arizona product to be a true No. 1. I believe in his size, movement ability in a big frame, and his nuances, though, to think he could be — even if he doesn't have to be in Dallas. It's a win for the Cowboys offense and a nod to their former OC and now head coach.

13. Miami Dolphins - OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

For the several times that the Dolphins have used Top 64 draft capital on offensive linemen, one thing we've seen them appear to value is versatility. Kelvin Banks Jr. offers that with the possibility of being a high-end guard or tackle. Whichever it is, he's a vital addition to Miami's offense after losing Terron Armstead but also just needing work on the line before that. This is a make-or-break year for this Dolphins regime and that means eating their vegetables with a pick like Banks.

14. Indianapolis Colts - S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Lou Anarumo's arrival as the new defensive coordinator for the Colts is something I simply can't get out of my head at this point. When you look at his best years in Cincinnati, so much of his defense stemmed out from the secondary, particularly with Jessie Bates III at safety. So, Indianapolis tries to replicate that with Malaki Starks. The Georgia product's versatility on the back of the defense is immense and he could be a tone-setter for a group that needs just that in a bad way.

15. Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

With only Abdul Carter off the board, there's a chance that the Atlanta Falcons have their pick of which edge rusher they want beyond him. They need one in the worst way and have for years and years at this point. The pick ends up being Mike Green, who led FBS in sacks last season but isn't just a construct of playing lesser competition in the Group of 5. His burst off the edge is elite, as is his conversion of speed to power. Atlanta's defense needs someone that can just blow up plays before they ever start and Green possesses that ability.

16. Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

This might be the pick I feel the least good about but I also think that's because the Cardinals could go in so many different areas and it would make sense. One thing that stands out, however, is that Jonathan Gannon is a defensive-minded guy who hasn't necessarily gotten his toys. The freakish Mykel Williams with his size, athleticism and unreal length could be that. Williams can be a versatile piece up front who will be a plus run defender Day 1 but with juicy pass-rushing upside.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

While I maintain that the Bengals would be wise to have a Trey Hendrickson contingency plan in place, what it really comes down to is this defense needing force multipliers. Walter Nolen might be risky but he has that potential in droves. The former No. 1 overall recruit took a while to live up to that billing but finally did last year at Ole Miss. He's explosive and lightning-fast for an interior rusher and could be exactly what the Cincinnati front is lacking, especially if they keep Hendrickson to put alongside him.

18. Seattle Seahawks - IOL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

The interior of the offensive line in Seattle is just a complete mess at this point. However, taking someone like Grey Zabel can be a great start in fixing exactly that. The NDSU product was a star tackle at the FCS level but immediately made the transition to the interior at the Senior Bowl and absolutely thrived. This is just a football player you want on your team to set the tone deep in the trenches, which isn't something the Seahawks have really had in quite some time.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Few regimes value the linebacker position like Todd Bowles and Jason Licht in Tampa. Lavonte David is back in the fold but his best years are behind him. So grabbing another versatile linebacker like Jihaad Campbell makes sense. Similar to Jalon Walker, he has versatility to be a force rushing off the edge as well but has taken to stand-up linebacker extremely well. He's a leader and someone who has the athleticism and intangible combination that the Bucs should jump at.

20. San Francisco 49ers (via DEN) - CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Moving back in a lucrative trade with the Broncos turns out quite profitable for the 49ers as they get to the 20th pick and take a player who might've been in consideration at No. 11, Texas CB Jahdae Barron. My favorite trait with Barron is his ability to be a chameleon schematically. He was asked to play both man and zone heavily in his career and thrived in both. He's a good athlete with fantastic instincts and footwork that should make him an upgrade to the San Francisco secondary.

21. Green Bay Packers (via PIT) - WR Matthew Golden, Texas

We're trading again, this time as the Green Bay Packers pay a bit to leap ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers, another team interested in a weapon. The Steelers have a plan that could be executed, but only with more draft capital. This deal gives both franchises what they're looking for.

Matthew Golden coming to Green Bay should have fans quite excited. Yes, he was the 40-yard dash king at the NFL Combine. More importantly, though, I think he has the ability to win on every level with his route-running and short-area quickness that should make him the No. 1-type target that Jordan Love and the offense quite obviously need.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Though I do believe that we can often overstate the Jim Harbaugh-Michigan connection now that he's running the Chargers, this just makes all the sense in the world for Los Angeles. Colston Loveland is a phenomenal tight end who simply had limited opportunities at Michigan last year due to the quarterback play. Justin Herbert and the LA offense need a shot in the arm and the versatility of Loveland as a pass-catcher will offer that.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (via GB) - DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

After moving back, it's not Shedeur Sanders at No. 23 for the Steelers but, rather, Kenneth Grant out of Michigan. Pittsburgh has to replace Larry Ogunjobi after losing him this offseason while Cam Heyward is on the wrong side of 35 at this point. Grant is a behemoth that moves like a much smaller man in the trenches. He's an immediate plus against the run but has the burst off the line to be a factor as a pass-rusher as well, which is exactly what Omar Khan should be searching for.

24. Kansas City Chiefs (via MIN) - OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

The back end of the first round could get even wilder and the Chiefs trading up from No. 31 to get ahead of teams like the Texans and Rams could be the start of that. Kansas City can't risk missing out on a high-end tackle prospect, so they avoid that gamble. Minnesota, meanwhile, is desperate to move back and add to the minimal four picks they have in the entire 2025 draft.

Josh Simmons, based only on talent, should probably be a Top 16 lock but his season-ending injury, even with recovery going well thus far, is going to push him down a bit. For the Chiefs, though, having him come in to start opposite Jawaan Taylor is exactly what they need in order to keep the thoughts of a dynasty in Kansas City afloat.

25. Houston Texans - OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Houston probably would've been able to go get Simmons if the Chiefs hadn't jumped ahead of them, but Josh Conerly Jr. is one helluva consolation prize. The Oregon product more than held his own in the Big Ten this past season against the likes of Abdul Carter, Ohio State's front, and several others. He needs to iron out some inconsistency with his hands and punch but he's a nice add for the Texans offensive line that's being reshaped on the fly.

26. Los Angeles Rams - CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Injuries clearly hampered Will Johnson when you watch the 2024 tape before he ended up being ruled out for the rest of the season. However, the 2023 tape would have him as CB1 in this class quite heavily and the Rams can get a potential steal in this spot by taking him. The fact that LA is poking around on a Jalen Ramsey reunion highlights the need in the secondary and Johnson has the frame and the innate feel for the position to be a star on the outside.

27. Baltimore Ravens - EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Sometimes, we can be as simple as: This guy just feels like he fits with a certain team at a position of need. Donovan Ezeiruaku undeniably is one of those guys for the Ravens. Baltimore, of late, has been lacking a consistent presence when it comes to their edge rushers and the BC product has passed every test to prove that he has the burst and bend athletically to match the numbers he put up as a star in the ACC this past season.

28. Detroit Lions - EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Beyond the Texas A&M connection with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Detroit just seems like the right place to get the most out of Shemar Stewart. Physically, he's an absolute Lion with size, burst that frankly doesn't match his size, and length. The problem is that we didn't see that all put together in college to translate into production. The Lions have the infrastructure, even with the assistant coaching turnover, to be able to get the best out of Stewart and get Aidan Hutchinson the complement he's been lacking.

29. Washington Commanders - IOL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

The more I consider it, the more I see the Commanders — especially if the board plays out like this — taking their medicine and adding more to the offensive line. Donovan Jackson was one of the best guards in the country last year before having to kick outside to tackle. By the end of the year and the CFB Playoff, he was steady as a rock there too. He has wonderful footwork and movement ability for a guard, which brings an added layer of possible versatility in a pinch to an already valuable player.

30. Buffalo Bills - CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Even after bringing back Tre'Davious White, that's far from a guarantee and the Bills clearly need to get the secondary in order. Trey Amos was a stud for the Rebels last season, absolutely putting some of the best SEC passing games in shambles whenever he was matched up with them. He can play whatever scheme you need and, while he's not an ideal athlete, he's more than good enough and clearly talented enough to come right into Buffalo and start.

31. Pittsburgh Steelers (via MIN) - QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Minnesota trades back once again, turning the No. 24 pick into six more total picks for the Vikings in this year's draft, which is a heck of a deal for a team in this spot. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, gets aggressive to move back into the first round for their quarterback.

I'm still a fan of Shedeur Sanders. I'm not afraid to admit that. Whether he comes in to start right away or sit behind Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, I think he has the football IQ and enough arm talent to be a quality player in an offense that has DK Metcalf and George Pickens. The Steelers shouldn't overthink the quarterback situation and the Shedeur fall should help them in that.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Once again, the Eagles are picking late and a player has the potential to fall into their laps. This time, it's James Pearce Jr. I understand his slight frame relative to the position is a concern, as are some rumblings of off-field concerns that could explain his slide down consensus boards. At the same time, you can't teach the explosiveness Pearce displays off the edge when attacking opposing quarterbacks. He's a menace with arguably the best pure speed in the edge class, which just feels unfair to add to this Eagles defense — yet the other 31 teams let that happen for them almost every draft season.