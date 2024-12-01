Clemson bowl projections: Where will Tigers end up without CFP bid?
The Clemson Tigers needed a win over South Carolina to get a resume boost for a College Football Playoff spot. Unfortunately they lost 17-14 in the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday. Then Syracuse stunned Miami which opened the door again for Clemson.
So with an ACC title win over SMU next week, they could still land in the CFP. But if they don’t win, they’ll most likely be out. Which begs the question, where could they end up if not in the CFP?
Here’s where Clemson could go bowling if they are knocked out of contention for the College Football Playoff.
What bowl game could the Tigers end up in without a CFP bid?
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Entering rivalry week, CBS sports had Clemson slated to play in the Pop-Tarts bowl, meeting Iowa State to decide who will get to eat the massive Pop-Tart mascot at the end of the game.
It could be a fun clash between two teams ejected from the CFP party. Iowa State, if they don’t reach the CFP themselves, would be a good matchup for both teams. The game would be played on Dec. 28 in Orlando, FL.
Mark Schlabach of ESPN also slated the Tigers to meet with Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
ReliaQuest Bowl
According to Sports Illustrated, the Tigers could have a matchup with the other Iowa team in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The game would be played in Tampa on New Year's Eve. Clemson would probably be favored in that game.
Iowa is typically a one-dimensional team and probably won’t be able to keep up with Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense.
DirecTV Holiday Bowl
According to Kyle Bonagura, he has the Tigers slated to meet with Deion Sanders and Colorado in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl in San Diego. This is perhaps the most exciting matchup listed.
Sanders and his Buffaloes have been the talk of college football along with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Deion and Dabo Swinney couldn’t be more opposite.
But it would be a fun matchup nonetheless as the team built on NIL would clash with the team whose coach is slowly coming around to it.