Cleveland Browns distract fans from Deshaun Watson with another terrible idea
By Mark Powell
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been downright terrible. Worst of all is that Browns fans are stuck with their quarterback, and the dozens of sexual misconduct allegations that come with him. There is no easy way out, though you can expect the Browns to try and find a way in the coming seasons, barring a dramatic change in his productivity.
However, Watson is not the only problem Cleveland sports fans have to deal with these days. Owner Jimmy Haslam has tried to move the stadium out of the city limits on multiple occasions, and this time he might actually succeed.
Browns could leave city of Cleveland for the suburbs
The Browns have reportedly decided to move the team from the lakefront to Brook Park. Per FOX 8 in Cleveland, the team has decided to move out of the city entirely, though they will of course remain the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland's mayor, Justin Bibb, was disappointed by the news on Thursday.
“The Haslams’ choice to move the team away is frustrating and profoundly disheartening,” Bibb said. “In the past two years, this administration made relentless efforts to craft solutions that advance both [Haslam Sports Group’s] objectives and long-term interest of our residents and the broader community.”
Perhaps even worse than the Browns choice to move out of the city limits is their plan to build a dome, which eliminates their homefield advantage.
Browns will forfeit their home-field advantage
Look no further than the Dallas Cowboys or Las Vegas Raiders to determine what happens when a team builds a comfortable dome setting for its team. If the Browns have a bad football team, opposing fans will take over the stadium -- I don't care if Cleveland is less desirable than Dallas or Vegas.
“I am deeply, deeply disappointed that [with] our exhaustive efforts, the Haslam Sports Group has chosen a move to Brook Park. They had the opportunity to reinvest in Cleveland, transform the current stadium into a world-class facility, enhance the fan experience and remain highly profitable. We put those options on the table in good faith. But unfortunately, that was not enough," Bibb continued.
It's not surprising the Browns ultimately decided to leave, especially if they found an area that was willing to put up taxpayer money as a front. Public money going to privately-owned teams and/or stadiums is an outdated philosophy, but owners of professional sports teams often achieve this feat by threatening to leave the city behind. It's not a fair system, and one where billionaires win out time and time again.
As if there weren't enough of those already.