Coach Prime accidentally sides with haters on Shedeur jersey take

The Colorado Buffaloes are retiring the jerseys of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The former makes perfect sense. The latter? Well, it helps when your dad is running the program.

Deion Sanders would deny that touch of nepotism, of course. Coach Prime insists his son is more than worthy of having his jersey retired. He just didn't use the best combination of words to make his case.

“If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion," Sanders told reporters on Thursday (starts at 7:00).

Yes, that's right. Exactly. We agree? ...Oh, you mean people wouldn't be against his jersey being retired if his last name wasn't Sanders? That's funny!

He's so close. So very close to getting it.

Shedeur is only having his jersey retired because his last name is Sanders

It's that simple. It's not a question of accomplishments. Sanders has had those, to be sure. He's the most impressive quarterback in school history. But he's one of many Buffaloes who have done impressive things in a Colorado jersey.

Sefo Liufau owns the school record for career passing yards and total yards as well as the one for yards and touchdowns in a single game. He led Colorado to their only 10-win season since 2001. His jersey hasn't been retired.

Nelson Spruce left school having set or tied 43 Colorado and Pac-12 records. No Colorado player has had more receiving touchdowns in a game, season or career. None has matched his receptions in a game, season or career. And no one has more career receiving yards. His jersey hasn't been retired.

Running back Eric Bieniemy, offensive lineman Joe Garten and linebacker Alfred Williams were consensus All-Americans who led Colorado to their one and only national championship in 1990. None of their jerseys have been retired.

Who does have their jersey retired? Quarterback Byron White of the undefeated 1937 squad. Offensive guard Joe Romig, a College Football Hall of Fame inductee. Bobby Anderson, another College Football Hall of Famer. And, of course, Rashaan Salaam, the Heisman Trophy winning running back.

Retiring Hunter's jersey is beyond reproach. Some may balk at the timing, but it's not unprecedented. USC has a tradition of retiring all the jersey numbers of their Heisman winners. Caleb Williams had his No. 13 retired last year. It's never a stretch to give that honor to a player who wins the most prestigious award in college football.

Shedeur? He was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He wasn't an All-American. He's not destined for the College Football Hall of Fame. He didn't lead Colorado to any team achievements of note.

Was he an important player in the Deion Sanders of Colorado football? Absolutely. That doesn't make him worthy of a retired number.