Colorado snubs Travis Hunter with controversial jersey retirements

College football programs have seen thousands of players step onto the gridiron in their uniforms and put on historic and iconic performances. Some of those develop into legends and eventually are honored with the distinction of having their jersey number retired so no future players can potentially tarnish their legacies.

Navy's Roger Staubach (No. 12), UCLA's Troy Aikman (No. 8) and Auburn's Bo Jackson (No. 34) are just a small portion of the hundreds who earned that honor from their respective programs. Soon to be added to that list: Colorado's Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

No. 2 & No. 12 — Officially Untouchable. 🦬



Witness Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have their jersey numbers retired during the Spring Game on April 19th.



🎟️: https://t.co/H4xwlMeXQF pic.twitter.com/xRPe9kazzj — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 14, 2025

The pair of teammates will be honored at a ceremony on April 19 during the school's spring game at Folsom Field in Boulder. However, noticeably, Sanders comes first in the announcement instead of Hunter.

Does Shedeur Sanders deserve to have his Colorado jersey retired alongside Travis Hunter?

The announcement by the Buffaloes caused quite a commotion online and confusion from college football enthusiasts. Hunter, the 2024-25 Heisman Trophy winner, put forth a career resume worthy of consideration to join the likes of Bobby Anderson, Rashaan Salaam, Byron White and Joe Romig. Sanders? Not so much.

It helps to have his father, Deion Sanders, as the current head coach of the team and who undoubtedly played a part in securing this honor for his son. But before anyone cries foul over the accusations of nepotism, the numbers speak for themselves.

Hunter's two seasons in Boulder include 1,979 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions made. His 2024 season alone could've earned him the honor of having his number retired.

Sanders, on the other hand, put up an admittedly impressive 7,364 passing yards and 64 touchdowns in two seasons. But his 13 interceptions and 13-11 record aren't even program hall of fame worthy.

His social and cultural contributions to the school could somewhat be considered in his resume. His name and presence put Colorado back on the college football map, drawing millions of eyeballs to televisions each Saturday.

But in the end, to be considered among the undeniable greats of one's school and college football as a whole, Sanders' career is not up to snuff. Nepotism or not, it seems his inclusion was optics-based instead of merit-based.