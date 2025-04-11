NFL Draft Rumors: Travis Hunter revelation, Saints QB shocker, Eagles next steal

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and there's intrigue aplenty near the top.

Without a generational quarterback talent to lead the way, we've been able to speculate about a variety of potential outcomes with the first handful of picks. It does seem like Miami signal-caller Cam Ward will go No. 1 to Tennessee, but what happens next is shrouded in mystery. We have inklings of where certain prospects might land, but very little is set in stone.

Both Cleveland and New York, for example, need long-term quarterback help. And yet, both teams acquired multiple veterans at the position this offseason. So while Shedeur Sanders is a logical option for either squad, the talented Colorado star could end up tumbling several spots. He's even taking meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a 10-win team last season. It's a wide net.

Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are universally hailed as the "best" prospects in this draft, but the order of their selection — not to mention their value relative to potential franchise quarterbacks — remains to be seen.

With a little under two weeks until Roger Goodell announces the first overall pick, here is the latest scuttlebutt from around the NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles host Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton

No team drafts better than the Philadelphia Eagles. Howie Roseman continues to extract maximum value from his picks, year after year. Cooper DeJean, Super Bowl hero on his birthday, was the 40th pick a year ago. Roseman's strategy often seems rather simple: He sees a great prospect falling further than he should and pounces. Every year, the Eagles seem to capitalize on other teams' mistakes.

So, when a prospect starts gaining traction with the Eagles, it's generally a strong indicator of his NFL future. The latest name picking up steam in Philadelphia circles is Texas A&M edge ruser Nic Scourton, who visits with Eagles brass on Friday evening.

Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton is visiting the #Eagles tonight and tomorrow, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2025

FanSided's Colton Edwards calls Scourton a "versatile defensive line prospect" comfortable playing across 3-7 technique positions.

"[Scourton] possesses a powerful upper and lower body, showcasing impressive length and mass that allows him to effectively rush both inside and outside," he writes. "He has a diverse repertoire of pass-rushing moves, including a spin move, speed-to-power techniques, and a bull rush, enabling him to win one-on-one matchups against vertical, 45-degree, and jump pass sets."

A former Purdue transfer turned SEC star, Scourton feels like a logical target for an Eagles team that has bled pass rushers in free agency.

NFL Draft Rumors: Saints might select Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders with No. 9 pick

Sanders' placement on NFL Draft boards continues to mystify the experts. He felt like a top-3 lock when the season ended, but as we get closer to April 24, it's starting to feel like Sanders might tumble as far as the 20s. He has one of the largest draft ranges of any blue-chip prospect in recent memory.

ESPN's Matt Miller even cites one NFL scout who believes Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart will come off the board before the Colorado gunslinger.

"One prediction from the same scout: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart being selected over Shedeur Sanders," he writes. "According to the scout, multiple NFL teams have Dart ranked over Sanders and believe he has better physical traits (arm strength, mobility) and more developmental upside."

Dart was the most productive quarterback in the SEC last season, so there's certainly a case here. He's mobile outside the pocket and possesses unfettered confidence when kept clean. Sanders processes the field much quicker, but he struggles to evade pressure and he doesn't quite match Dart's dynamism as a thrower.

If Dart does end up going before Sanders, it's hard not to point to the New Orleans Saints, the team generating the most Sanders-related buzz nowadays. New Orleans needs a young QB to bring along behind Derek Carr. The Saints are betting favorites to land Sanders at No. 9, but if the Buffs quarterback is going to plummet unexpectedly and wind up behind Dart, that would almost require the Saints to zag and select the signal-caller from Ole Miss.

Buckle in, New Orleans fans.

NFL Draft Rumors: Travis Hunter's positional limbo does not bother scouts

Hunter has been situated at the top of 2025 NFL Draft boards for a while, but he's a unique case. We don't really know which position he'll play next season. This isn't like a case of sliding from left tackle to right tackle, either: Hunter was the rare two-way star for Colorado, dominating games as both a cornerback and a wide receiver. The list of NFL players getting consistent reps on both sides of the line of scrimmage is ... well, it doesn't really exist.

There are varying opinions on which position Hunter can or should occupy at the next level. Some think he's a generational DB and should focus on shutting down top wideouts. Others believe there is more value in Hunter's big-play potential on offense. Others believe it should be an even split. Some are in the 70/30 camp. You can find just about any permutation of this debate.

For NFL scouts, however, it's a nonissue.

"One of the biggest talking points right now is how the team drafting Travis Hunter will utilize him," writes ESPN's Field Yates. "Full-time receiver and occasional corner? The inverse? How about an even split? While I was at the Colorado Pro Day, it became clear to me that a common mindset from some teams was that there's plenty of time to figure that out later."

"For now, Hunter is too rare of a talent and too exceptional on both sides of the ball to tether him to a plan before the draft. Evaluators I've spoken with lean toward one side or the other, but no one is doubting his upside at either position."

Hunter has been heavily tied to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 pick in recent days. It's fair to wonder how exactly his unique skill set translates to the NFL, but Hunter is a nutty athlete with unbelievable quickness, coordination and anticipation skills. He should thrive at whichever position he occupies, and however often he occupies it.

Do not expect Hunter's complicated two-way status to negatively impact his draft position.