Shedeur Sanders on Steelers visit: Mike Tomlin is “similar to my dad"

Shedeur Sanders had a lot to take away from his visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the NFL Draft. The one thing he said that stood out is that Mike Tomlin reminds him of his dad. Which is a great thing for Sanders and even better for the Steelers.

During a video interview with Kay Adams, Sanders dove into his visit to the Steel City and shed light on how he would fit.

Surely he doesn’t want to slide out of the top five. That said, he wasn’t focused on being on the top pick. He seems grounded on going to a team that will best utilize him. Which could end up being the Steelers.

We just talked to Shedeur Sanders at the Pittsburgh airport…



Before the segment ended, Sanders was asked if it would be fair for him to land on a 10-win team and his response was golden: That’s on the other franchises that didn’t pick him. From that statement, it’s clear he feels like he has a chip on his shoulder.

Sanders is out to prove that he can be a quality NFL quarterback. If that means the Steelers get the chance to take him because he falls out of the top 5 then the rest of the NFL is officially on notice.

Shedeur Sanders made it clear the fit he would have with Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, even if he didn’t outright state it

Sanders might just be the perfect fit for Tomlin and the Steelers. If he said the way that team is run is similar to his dad’s then he already knows the expectation. One of the most important things he said was that he understands why they have such a strong winning culture.

The way Sanders talked about the Steelers, though he was short in his responses, makes it clear he was excited about the idea of the Steelers drafting him. Of course, that would mean he would fall down the draft board because the Steelers currently have the No. 21 pick.

With the way the top of the draft is unfolding, it’s not unlikely for Sanders to fall. If you take a look, the Tennessee Titans are probably going Cam Ward, the Browns have thrown all ideas out, but Abdul Carter and Sanders’ teammate at Colorado, Travis Hunter, seems to be the two players that are sticking there.

The New York Giants could apparently toss around the idea of getting Carter if the Browns take Hunter. The only team that could take Sanders would be the New Orleans Saints at No. 9. After that, possibly the San Francisco 49ers at No. 11. After that, the Steelers could end up being a reality.

A lot of things would have to change. And from all the reports, it doesn’t seem like teams are turned off by Sanders during his visits, even if one quarterbacks coach called him arrogant.

I’m not saying it’s a done deal, I’m simply saying it’s a chance Sanders falls to the Steelers. Based off his initial reactions after the visit, it was clear he would be keen on leading the Steelers and bringing them back to AFC glory.