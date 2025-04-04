Browns' heavy Travis Hunter courtship could shake up the top of the NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns occupy a key inflection point in the upcoming NFL Draft with the No. 2 pick. We seem to know the Tennessee Titans' plan at No. 1 — it's Cam Ward or bust — but Cleveland is keeping its options open.

Most folks have been comfortable pegging Penn State's Abdul Carter as Cleveland's selection, but the supercharged pass-rusher doesn't appear to have the inside track right now. The Browns, in need of both quarterback and wide receiver help, could zag and target one of the Colorado prospects.

The Buffaloes' Pro Day on Friday featured strong showings from both Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter. Both fit Cleveland on paper. Sanders gives them a long-term successor to Deshaun Watson (and a better immediate option than Kenny Pickett). Hunter boosts the defensive back room and the wide receiver room at once, a rare gift. A lot of draft folks view him as the best overall prospect, even if it's unclear which position he will favor at the next level.

Deion Sanders is confident that one of his players will end up in Cleveland on draft night.

Deion Sanders said "one of those guys" (referring to Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders) will go to the Browns.

Now, Coach Prime does not necessarily know the future. Of course he's going to express confidence in his guys. But, this does feel like a palpable amount of smoke. ESPN's Field Yates poured gasoline on the fire Friday afternoon, noting Jimmy Haslem's attendance at Colorado's prospect showcase. The Browns owner could be tipping his hand.

"It’s a sign that the Browns probably have one of, if not both, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on their radar," Yates said on The Pat McAfee Show.

.@FieldYates highlights Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's attendance at the Colorado Buffaloes' Showcase



"It's a sign that the Browns probably have one of, if not both, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on their radar."

Browns scouting Travis Hunter could signal an unexpected development atop the NFL Draft

Carter is the "safe" pick, if such a thing exists. He's a dominant linebacker who'd pair beautifully with the newly extended Myles Garrett. That pairing would give the Browns one of the NFL's top pass rushes from day one, a solid recipe for a team looking to offset its meek offense.

That said, Hunter — who did run routes on Friday after initial skepticism around his participation — is plenty intriguing in his own right. The Browns need help in the DB room. Hunter profiles as a day-one impact cornerback, with unmatched agility, instincts, and hands. He can stick to the opponents' top wideout like glue. He might not obliterate O-lines and rack up highlights like Carter, but he'd make the Browns far more difficult to score on. Cleveland's success under Kevin Stefanski has traditionally been rooted in defense.

What makes him special, of course, is the two-way skill set. Hunter might not be a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, but he's a sharp route-runner with a knack for contested catches. He often made Sanders look better than he was, which should factor into Cleveland's decision with the No. 2 pick. The urge to figure out the QB situation is understandable, but the quality of this quarterback class falls off drastically after Ward. The Browns might be better off kicking the can down the road, especially with Kirk Cousins and other veteran stopgaps still available for the right price.

Hunter to New England with the No. 4 pick has been a popular theory for ages. The "expected" outcome is Ward to Tennessee at No. 1, Carter to Cleveland at No. 2, and Sanders to New York at No. 3, allowing Hunter to find a long-term home next to the upstart Drake Maye.

If the Browns swerve and pick Hunter, however, it will have a significant ripple effect. Suddenly, an offensive lineman is in the cards for New England at No. 4, while New York faces an impossible quandary between Carter and Sanders in the No. 3 spot. Might Carter end up slipping down the board after an injury-riddled pre-draft process? It's not out of the cards.

Don't ignore the smoke here. Hunter to Cleveland feels like an increasingly real possibility.