Joe Schoen doesn't rule out Giants drafting a QB with No. 3 pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. It's looking more and more likely the Tennessee Titans will not give up the No. 1 overall pick, and with it, Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The rest of the early first round is still just as unpredictable as before, particularly for the New York Giants, who were in desperate need of a franchise signal caller just a couple of weeks ago. Now they have three on the roster with less than a month until draft day.

General manager Joe Schoen signed Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito to be the team's passers. Those decisions have left many wondering what he'll do on April 24 when the Giants are on the clock in the first round.

Joe Schoen says 'any position' is still in play with No. 3 pick in draft

New York's fourth-year front office boss spoke with NFL Media's Dan Salomone on Monday and revealed the team's approach isn't limited to a single position group in the draft after bringing in three veteran QBs in free agency.

"We're not done. We still want to upgrade," Schoen said. "We have five picks in the top 105. We could go any position, so we're not ruling any position out."

That could be taken as a smoke and mirrors approach to keep other teams looking to trade up off their scent, but it's significant considering Wilson and Winston are both north of age 30 and DeVito clearly isn't being groomed to take over in 2026.

Schoen admitted the process of signing free agent passers "was dragging out a little bit longer probably than I'd like. But we're happy with the way it ended up."

New York was seen as a front-runner at one point to sign four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, until they weren't. Wilson and Winston were clear consolation prizes, leaving the door wide open for Schoen to bring in a rookie as heir apparent.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has been the top prediction by several draft experts to land at MetLife Stadium as the heir. Schoen hasn't revealed his hand, but he confirmed he will be in Boulder for the school's pro day on Friday, April 4. Sanders' teammate, two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, is also a possibility, along with Penn State DE Abdul Carter.

Schoen really can't go wrong with whoever falls in his lap. But, for now, Giants fans must continue to wait and see which direction their team will go.