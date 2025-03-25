Projected Giants QB depth chart after New York adds Russell Wilson to the mix

The wait is finally over, folks. The New York Giants and Super Bowl XLVIII champion quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal ($10.5 million guaranteed), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tuesday's seismic signing eliminates New York from the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, but ends the seemingly endless round of free agent QB musical chairs multiple teams were playing for weeks.

With the Giants seemingly settled on Wilson being its starting QB for Week 1, general manager Joe Schoen's eyes will now turn to the upcoming draft. Whether he uses the No. 3 overall pick on a rookie passer or a best-available talent is yet to be seen, but the team's prospects under center beyond 2025 are murky at best.

Projecting the Giants' QB depth chart after Russell Wilson signs in New York

Depth Chart Quarterback 1st string Russell Wilson 2nd string Jameis Winston 3rd string (emergency QB) Tommy DeVito

Wilson is the third signal caller Schoen has signed in the month of March. Third-year backup Tommy DeVito, who has had a love-hate relationship with Giants fans, signed an undisclosed contract on March 8 that will likely return him to his third-string role.

But just on Friday, the team brought in former Cleveland Browns backup Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million deal. That was the clearest message before Tuesday that Schoen didn't want to play Rodgers' game anymore. Now that Wilson will be coming to play in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Giants' depth chart is shaping up quickly.

Given past performances and contract value, it's hard to see a reality where Wilson is not the starter come Week 1. Barring any injuries similar to 2024, Winston will be riding the bench along with DeVito behind him.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 11 appearances last year. He was forced to miss the first six weeks of the season with injury while his backup, Justin Fields, performed well enough to earn his own lucrative deal with the New York Jets.

Wilson, Winston, DeVito... and maybe a rookie. That's going to be New York's QB depth chart to start the 2025 NFL season.