Coca-Cola 600 payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 delivers a special challenge at the NASCAR Cup Series. So it's fitting it comes with a sizable purse.

With 400 laps covering 600 miles and a transition from day into night, the Coca-Cola 600 isn't for the faint of heart. The reward at the end of it all is great though.

This year's battle will deliver one of the bigger payouts of the calendar.

What is the total purse for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 ?

The purse for the Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway is sitting at $13,651,450, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

If you pay attention to payouts each year, you'll note that the purse for 2025 has risen significantly. Last year, it was just $9.8 million by comparison.

At $13.6 million, the purse outdoes payouts for Kanas, Texas, Talladega, Bristol, Darlington, Martinsville, Vegas, Phoenix, COTA and Atlanta, all of which totalled just over $11 million.

Of course, all of that still pales in comparison to the purse for the Dayton 500, which reached $30.3 million this year.

Charlotte's Xfinity Series race has a purse of $1,65,939 and the Truck Series will pay out $782,900.

How much does the Coca-Cola 600 winning driver earn?

The exact take home for the winner of the Coca-Cola 600 isn't verified. Depending on a variety of factors, the winning driver can expect to get between eight and 10 percent of the total payout. This weekend, that could mean between $1,092,116 and $1,365,145.

The monetary reward is certainly the main focus, but the winner will get something else to bring home with them as well: A vintage Coca-Cola vending machine.

While Kyle Larson will vie for that payout and vending machine, we do know one thing: He won't pull off the double of completing the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. He crashed out on the 92nd lap of the earlier race. Despite his disappointing result there, he jumped on a helicopter and private jet to get to Charlotte in time for the next battle.