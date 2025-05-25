Kyle Larson’s chance at racing history hits major snag he didn’t cause

Kyle Larson's hopes of completing Double Duty went up in smoke before even the halfway point of the 2025 Indianapolis 500. NASCAR star made his second try at the Indy 500 on Sunday, with NASCAR's longest race in the Coca-Cola 600 later on tonight.

But on lap 92, Larson's McLaren car went around in turn two, collecting another car before hitting the outside wall. His day is done.

Both of Larson's attempts at Double Duty have seen difficulties. Last year, Larson was competitive and finished the race in 18th, but the Indy 500 was massively delayed by rain.

Larson flew to Charlotte for the Coke 600, but the race was already underway by the time he got there. Before he could get in the car, a rain delay ended the race.

This year, more rain hampered the start of the race, but things got underway only about an hour later than expected.

Indy 500 weather delay and more impact Kyle Larson

It was unclear if Larson was going to make it to Charlotte on time due to the Indy 500's weather delays and several incidents, but his early DNF means he will make it there with time to spare.

Larson will start the Coca-Cola 600 on the outside of the front row, missing pole by 20 milliseconds behind Gibbs driver Chase Briscoe.

Larson was the 2021 winner of the Coca-Cola 600.

Will Kyle Larson try to complete the double in 2026?

It is unclear if Larson will try to complete the grueling feat again, which would require 1,100 miles of racing in two vastly different cars in under 12 hours.

Only one driver in history has attempted Double Duty more than twice: Robby Gordon, who went for it in 1997, 2002, 2003 and 2004.

Running these last two years has required cooperation between Arrow McLaren in IndyCar and Hendrick Motorsports in NASCAR. Making it happen is no small feat.

Has anyone ever completed the Indy 500-CocaCola 600 double?

Only one driver ever has completed every single mile of the double.

Over 12 total tries dating back to 1994, only Tony Stewart has finished all 200 Indy 500 laps and 400 laps at Charlotte. Stewart did it in style: finishing at Indy in 6th and the Coke 600 in 3rd.

Larson completed all 200 Indy laps in 2024, but never got in his car at Charlotte last year.

The most recent attempt before Larson was Kurt Busch in 2014. He completed the Indy 500 in 6th, but exited the Coke 600 on lap 271 due to a blown engine.

The closest effort to completion outside of Stewart was Gordon's 2022 try, where he took the checkered in both races, but was one lap down at Charlotte.

No one has ever won either race during a Double Duty try.