Cognizant Classic payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

When Jake Knapp came out and shot an opening-round 59 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, many wondered if PGA National, one of the most fun non-signature event venues on the PGA Tour, had lost some of its teeth. Heading into the final round, though, it became clear that Thursday was an outlier. While Knapp held the 54-hole lead, he'd largely lost that advantage at the 36-hole mark and held just a one-stroke lead over Michael Kim. And with a good amount of money on the line, the stage was set for a great Sunday finish.

Kim played phenomenal golf, as did Knapp, down the stretch on a difficult Saturday. While others, like Jesper Svensson and Taylor Montgomery, faltered as they went through The Bear Trap, they held it together to go into Sunday. Having said that, the final round loomed large with guys like Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler and several others all within striking distance and threatening to take the winner's payout from the Cognizant Classic purse.

For one of the most chaotic venues, especially with the winds that whip around Palm Beach Gardens, the Cognizant Classic payout might feel better than at most other PGA Tour stops. But how much prize money is on the line? Let's first take a look at the total purse and the winner's share of the prize money before we go into the full payout distribution for all 68 players who made the cut at PGA National.

Cognizant Classic purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Cognizant Classic will receive a $1.656 million payout for their victory at PGA National this week, which breaks down to the standard 18% that is given to the winner of the $9.2 million purse on the line this week at PGA National. We all know this isn't a signature event, but it's a phenomenal test of golf. Perhaps more importantly, though, a win at this tournament would vault the champion into next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and the looming PLAYERS Championship as well — not to mention that all-important invite to The Masters.

Cognizant Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here's a full look at the 2025 Cognizant Classic prize money and payout distribution for every finishing position among the 68 players who made the cut this week at PGA National.

Finishing Position Cognizant Classic Prize Money Winner $1.656 million 2nd $1,002,800 3rd $634,800 4th $450,800 5th $377,200 6th $333,500 7th $310,500 8th $287,500 9th $269,100 10th $250,700 11th $232,300 12th $213,900 13th $195,500 14th $177,100 15th $167,900 16th $158,700 17th $149,500 18th $140,300 19th $131,100 20th $121,900 21st $112,700 22nd $103,500 23rd $96,140 24th $88,780 25th $81,420 26th $74,060 27th $71,300 28th $68,540 29th $65,780 30th $63,020 31st $60,260 32nd $57,500 33rd $54,740 34th $52,440 35th $50,140 36th $47,840 37th $45,540 38th $43,700 39th $41,860 40th $40,020 41st $38,180 42nd $36,340 43rd $34,500 44th $32,660 45th $30,820 46th $28,980 47th $27,140 48th $25,668 49th $24,380 50th $23,644 51st $23,092 52nd $22,540 53rd $22,172 54th $21,804 55th $21,620 56th $21,436 57th $21,252 58th $21,068 59th $20,884 60th $20,700 61st $20,516 62nd $20,332 63rd $20,148 64th $19,964 65th $19,780 66th $19,596 67th $19,412 68th $19,228

While it's still not the payouts that we see at signature events on the PGA Tour, the Cognizant Classic is a clear step up from last week in Mexico. We obviously have a winner's payout at more than $1.6 million but the runner-up this week will also get seven figures to clear the $1 million mark, even if just barely. Beyond that, the Top 22 on the leaderboard clear six figures this week, which didn't even make it all the way through the Top 20 last week. So that's good to see and likely explains the better field this week.

In the future, though, it would be terrific fun for golf fans to see this purse increase and perhaps even have the Cognizant Classic flirt with signature event status. This is one of the best and most uniquely challenging courses in golf, so getting even better fields and players here will only make this a better stop for fans and the PGA Tour alike.