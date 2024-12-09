Fansided

College basketball picks for Dec. 9-Dec. 15: Predictions for every Top 25 game

Tennessee leapt to the top of the newest AP Top 25 poll after another week of college basketball chaos. How will the newly ranked teams fare in their matchups over the next seven days?

By Mike Phillips

Syracuse v Tennessee
Syracuse v Tennessee / Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages
The theme of the 2024-25 college basketball season is chaos as evidenced by the amount of upheaval the AP Top 25 poll has gone through over the past two weeks. Just seven days after 15 Top 25 teams lost in Feast Week, another 12 suffered defeats in Week 5, including former No. 1 Kansas dropping both legs of a road trip against Creighton and Missouri.

Those losses were costly for the Jayhawks, who dropped nine spots to No. 10, thanks in part to a strong early body of work to provide voters with belief that the defeats were a blip on the radar for Bill Self's team. The new No. 1 is Tennessee, which was the only team inside last week's Top 5 not to lose, although Auburn remained in place at No. 2 after suffering a tight loss against new No. 4 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium during the SEC/ACC Men's Challenge.

Five new teams entered the poll this week, including both Michigan schools as the Wolverines and Spartans check in at No. 16 and No. 21 respectively. Clemson also made their debut in the poll this season after knocking off Kentucky to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the year.

Speaking of the Wildcats, Kentucky's incredible rally against Gonzaga on Saturday likely spared a larger drop in the polls for Mark Pope's squad, which slid just one slot to No. 5. The bigger questions with Kentucky concern how they will fare without point guard Kerr Kriisa, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury.

How will the newly ranked teams fare over the next week? Read on for predictions for every game involving a Top 25 team over the next seven days.

Week 6 College Basketball Top 25 Predictions

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Miami

No. 1 Tennessee*

6:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Tennessee

Incarnate Word

No. 4 Duke

7:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Duke

Troy

No. 15 Houston

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Houston

No. 14 Michigan

Arkansas*

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Arkansas

No. 20 Wisconsin

Illinois

9:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Illinois

*Jimmy V Classic presented by Corona at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Colgate

No. 5 Kentucky

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Kentucky

California Baptist

No. 23 San Diego State

10:00 p.m. ET

Mountain West Network

San Diego State

Thursday, Dec. 12

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 3 Iowa State

Iowa*

7:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Iowa State

*Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

Saturday, Dec. 14

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Memphis

No. 16 Clemson

11:00 a.m. ET

ESPN2

Clemson

No. 17 Texas A&M

No. 11 Purdue*

12:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Texas A&M

Ohio State

No. 2 Auburn**

1:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Auburn

Xavier

No. 22 Cincinnati

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Cincinnati

No. 20 Wisconsin

Butler*

2:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Wisconsin

No. 24 UCLA

Arizona***

3:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Arizona

NC State

No. 10 Kansas

3:15 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kansas

Arizona State

No. 8 Florida**

3:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Florida

No. 19 Ole Miss

Southern Miss

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Ole Miss

Louisville

No. 5 Kentucky

5:15 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kentucky

No. 1 Tennessee

Illinois

5:30 p.m. ET

FOX

Tennessee

McNeese

No. 25 Mississippi State****

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Mississippi State

No. 6 Marquette

Dayton

7:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Marquette

No. 8 Gonzaga

No. 18 UCONN*****

8:00 p.m. ET

FOX

UCONN

No. 13 Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Oklahoma

Creighton

No. 7 Alabama

8:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Alabama

*Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN
**Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA
***Hall of Fame Rivalry presented by Continental Tire at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ
****Magnolia Madness at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, MS
*****Hall of Fame Series - New York City at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

Sunday, Dec. 15

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Omaha

No. 3 Iowa State

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Iowa State

Stephen F. Austin

No. 12 Oregon

6:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Oregon

