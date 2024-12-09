College basketball picks for Dec. 9-Dec. 15: Predictions for every Top 25 game
The theme of the 2024-25 college basketball season is chaos as evidenced by the amount of upheaval the AP Top 25 poll has gone through over the past two weeks. Just seven days after 15 Top 25 teams lost in Feast Week, another 12 suffered defeats in Week 5, including former No. 1 Kansas dropping both legs of a road trip against Creighton and Missouri.
Those losses were costly for the Jayhawks, who dropped nine spots to No. 10, thanks in part to a strong early body of work to provide voters with belief that the defeats were a blip on the radar for Bill Self's team. The new No. 1 is Tennessee, which was the only team inside last week's Top 5 not to lose, although Auburn remained in place at No. 2 after suffering a tight loss against new No. 4 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium during the SEC/ACC Men's Challenge.
Five new teams entered the poll this week, including both Michigan schools as the Wolverines and Spartans check in at No. 16 and No. 21 respectively. Clemson also made their debut in the poll this season after knocking off Kentucky to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the year.
Speaking of the Wildcats, Kentucky's incredible rally against Gonzaga on Saturday likely spared a larger drop in the polls for Mark Pope's squad, which slid just one slot to No. 5. The bigger questions with Kentucky concern how they will fare without point guard Kerr Kriisa, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury.
How will the newly ranked teams fare over the next week? Read on for predictions for every game involving a Top 25 team over the next seven days.
Week 6 College Basketball Top 25 Predictions
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Miami
No. 1 Tennessee*
6:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Tennessee
Incarnate Word
No. 4 Duke
7:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Duke
Troy
No. 15 Houston
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Houston
No. 14 Michigan
Arkansas*
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Arkansas
No. 20 Wisconsin
Illinois
9:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Illinois
*Jimmy V Classic presented by Corona at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Colgate
No. 5 Kentucky
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Kentucky
California Baptist
No. 23 San Diego State
10:00 p.m. ET
Mountain West Network
San Diego State
Thursday, Dec. 12
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 3 Iowa State
Iowa*
7:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Iowa State
*Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series
Saturday, Dec. 14
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Memphis
No. 16 Clemson
11:00 a.m. ET
ESPN2
Clemson
No. 17 Texas A&M
No. 11 Purdue*
12:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Texas A&M
Ohio State
No. 2 Auburn**
1:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Auburn
Xavier
No. 22 Cincinnati
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Cincinnati
No. 20 Wisconsin
Butler*
2:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Wisconsin
No. 24 UCLA
Arizona***
3:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Arizona
NC State
No. 10 Kansas
3:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Kansas
Arizona State
No. 8 Florida**
3:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Florida
No. 19 Ole Miss
Southern Miss
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Ole Miss
Louisville
No. 5 Kentucky
5:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Kentucky
No. 1 Tennessee
Illinois
5:30 p.m. ET
FOX
Tennessee
McNeese
No. 25 Mississippi State****
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Mississippi State
No. 6 Marquette
Dayton
7:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Marquette
No. 8 Gonzaga
No. 18 UCONN*****
8:00 p.m. ET
FOX
UCONN
No. 13 Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Oklahoma
Creighton
No. 7 Alabama
8:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Alabama
*Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN
**Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA
***Hall of Fame Rivalry presented by Continental Tire at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ
****Magnolia Madness at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, MS
*****Hall of Fame Series - New York City at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
Sunday, Dec. 15
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Omaha
No. 3 Iowa State
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Iowa State
Stephen F. Austin
No. 12 Oregon
6:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Oregon