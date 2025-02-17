Fansided

College basketball picks for Feb. 17-23: Predictions for every Top 25 game

How will the newly minted AP Top 25 teams fare in their games this week?

By Mike Phillips

Stanford v Duke
Stanford v Duke / Lance King/GettyImages
We reached a milestone in the college basketball season over the weekend when the NCAA revealed its Top 16 seeds if the season were to end prior to Saturday's action. As expected, the SEC was dominant with five of the top six seeds in the exercise, with the lone exception going to Duke as the third team on the top line.

In what has been typical of this season, five of the teams in the Top 16 went on to lose their next game, with some expected (Alabama falling to Auburn in the first-ever 1 vs. 2 matchup in the history of the SEC) and others less so (Kansas getting upset at Utah), which led to some chaos to end Week 15 of the season.

The end result was a new AP Top 25 that sees Auburn claim a near-unanimous No. 1 status with new No. 2 Florida snagging the last first place vote. Some big fallers include Purdue and Arizona, which each fell six spots after getting swept, as well as the aforementioned Jayhawks, who also slid six spots to No. 23 after a bad loss against the Utes.

How will the newly minted Top 25 fare in their games this week? Read on to find out with predictions for every game involving a ranked team this week along with special attention for the Game of the Day, which is italicized in the daily prediction tables.

Week 16 College Basketball Predictions For Every Top 25 Game

Monday, Feb. 17

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 3 Duke

Virginia

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Duke

No. 19 Arizona

Baylor

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Arizona

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Oklahoma

No. 2 Florida

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Florida

No. 13 Purdue

No. 14 Michigan State

7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Michigan State

No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 21 Mississippi State

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Texas A&M

Colorado

No. 8 Iowa State

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Iowa State

No. 9 Texas Tech

TCU

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Texas Tech

Illinois

No. 11 Wisconsin

8:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Wisconsin

No. 5 Houston

Arizona State

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Houston

No. 23 Kansas

BYU

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

BYU

Seton Hall

No. 16 Marquette

9:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Marquette

Game of the day: No. 13 Purdue at No. 14 Michigan State

The Big Ten has an intriguing matchup on Tuesday night as two of its top teams that are currently mired in a rough patch square off against each other in East Lansing. No. 13 Purdue's momentum came to a crashing halt after getting swept in their games last week while the Spartans got a big win at Illinois on Saturday night to snap out of a funk where they had lost three of their last four games.

There are big NCAA Tournament seeding implications here as the Boilermakers were put ahead of the Spartans in the committee's Top 16 seed reveal. Given how dangerous it is to be in line for a potential 5-12 matchup, which No. 14 Michigan State would have been placed into given the commentary of the committee chair in a CBS interview on Sunday, there will be plenty of urgency to win this matchup on both sides.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Vanderbilt

No. 17 Kentucky

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Kentucky

Arkansas

No. 1 Auburn

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Auburn

No. 4 Alabama

No. 15 Missouri

9:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Alabama

No. 10 St. John's

DePaul

9:00 p.m. ET

FS1

St. John's

Game of the day: Vanderbilt at No. 17 Kentucky

There is a distinct SEC flavor on Wednesday night and each day of league action will help clarify how many teams the league can send to the NCAA Tournament. The biggest bubble implications come in Lexington as Vanderbilt, which is currently right around the cut line for the dance, can significantly bolster their odds by completing a season sweep of No. 17 Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats, who have been battling significant injuries in the backcourt and were down three point guards in Saturday's loss at Texas, have done good work to stay level at 6-6 in a very competitive conference. Knowing how the Commodores beat them last month will be helpful for Kentucky coach Mark Pope to make adjustments and secure a split against a desperate Vandy side.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

USC

No. 20 Maryland

8:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Maryland

Friday, Feb. 21

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 16 Marquette

Villanova

7:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Villanova

No. 14 Michigan State

No. 12 Michigan

8:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Michigan

Game of the day: No. 14 Michigan State at No. 12 Michigan

FOX's Friday night showcase has a monster Big Ten matchup as Round 1 in the battle of Michigan is set to tip off in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have surged to the top of the Big Ten thanks to a well-timed six game winning streak and were a surprising entry into the Top 16 seed reveal last Saturday, when they checked in on the 4-line as the 14th overall seed.

We talked a bit about the Spartans earlier as they are in the middle of a huge gauntlet of Big Ten games that includes a run of four straight matchups against ranked opponents. Securing a win here would give either team a significant boost ahead of the rematch on Senior Day in East Lansing on March 2nd.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 6 Tennessee

No. 7 Texas A&M

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Texas A&M

Oregon

No. 11 Wisconsin

12:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Wisconsin

Florida State

No. 25 Louisville

12:00 p.m. ET

The CW Network

Louisville

West Virginia

No. 9 Texas Tech

1:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Texas Tech

No. 21 Mississippi State

Oklahoma

1:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Oklahoma

No. 8 Iowa State

No. 5 Houston

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Houston

No. 24 Ole Miss

Vanderbilt

3:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Vanderbilt

Georgia

No. 1 Auburn

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN or ESPN2

Auburn

Oklahoma State

No. 23 Kansas

4:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Kansas

No. 18 Clemson

SMU

4:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Clemson

No. 17 Kentucky

No. 4 Alabama

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Alabama

No. 2 Florida

LSU

6:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Florida

No. 3 Duke

Illinois*

8:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Duke

No. 15 Missouri

Arkansas

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN or ESPN2

Arkansas

BYU

No. 19 Arizona

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Arizona

*Game Played At Madison Square Garden In New York, NY

Game of the day: No. 8 Iowa State at No. 5 Houston

There is a lot of great college hoops action to choose from on Saturday, with multiple matchups featuring Top 10 teams and a rare February non-conference tilt as No. 3 Duke takes on Illinois at MSG, but the highlight of the day comes in the afternoon as No. 8 Iowa State takes on No. 5 Houston. This will be the only meeting of the season between these two foes, who were ranked right next to each other in the NCAA's Top 16 seed reveal on Saturday.

While the Cougars' status as the top dogs in the Big 12 is relatively secure, this game is important for Iowa State, which has been a bit inconsistent over the past month. Putting forward a good effort against Houston, even if they don't win the game, would be an important confidence boost for the Cyclones as they head down the stretch.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

UCONN

No. 10 St. John's

12:00 p.m. ET

FOX

St. John's

No. 13 Purdue

Indiana

1:30 p.m. ET

CBS

Purdue

Florida Atlantic

No. 22 Memphis

2:00 p.m. ET

TBD (ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Memphis

Game of the day: UConn at No. 10 St. John's

The highlight of the final Sunday of February comes at the mecca of college basketball as No. 10 St. John's bids for a season sweep of UConn at high noon on FOX. The Red Storm made a statement by beating the Huskies on the road a few weeks ago and can move one step closer to securing their first Big East regular season crown since the days of Lou Carnesecca with a win here.

This contest is also extremely important for UConn, which hasn't looked right for a while and suffered a very strange loss at a bad Seton Hall team last Saturday. While Huskies' fans tend to flood MSG for their annual showdown with the Red Storm, the crowd could be a lot more balanced as St. John's fans have begun to show up in droves as Rick Pitino has put together the best team the fan base has seen in years.

