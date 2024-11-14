The CFP Selection Committee is already implying that Army will get hosed out of a playoff spot
We should have all seen this coming. The College Football Playoff committee was always going to screw over a team not in the Big Ten or the SEC. Even if they had more room to allow those teams to go.
The committee’s latest explanation made it clear the have-nots will always play second-fiddle to the big schools.
Tulane made its CFP rankings season debut coming in at No. 25 this week. The biggest hit to their resume is they have two ranked losses in Kansas State and Oklahoma, which were ranked No. 15 when they played. It was always going to be an uphill battle to get into serious playoff contention.
Army deserves better treatment from the College Football Playoff committee
The same can’t be said about Army. They’ve started the season 9-0 and done everything they’re supposed to do. And the committee still disrespects them.
Army is ranked No. 24 in the CFP rankings despite being undefeated. And I don’t want to get into the whole strength of schedule conversation or quality wins. Army isn’t supposed to play an SEC-level schedule every year. And certainly should be in contention for a spot in a 12-team playoff.
Army is getting disrespected by the CFP committee and even an undefeated season won’t give them justice
In response to why Army and Tulane were ranked where they were, Manuel had a very vague response that honestly, said a whole lot of nothing.
“Strength of schedule is not as strong as others,” Manuel said per Helwick’s X platform account. “But we do realize that Army has won consistently up until this week. I think this week was the first time – even though they won in double digits – that they didn’t score over 20 points in a game, but they held a very good North Texas team to only three points.”
That’s a whole lot of nothing.
All that proved was that the committee will come up with excuses to keep the smaller schools out. Whether you win by three points or 30, going undefeated in a 12-game season is no easy feat.
Yet, Army won’t get properly rewarded if they don’t appease the committee by winning by a lot. And if Army goes undefeated and wins an AAC title, because they didn’t win by a significant margin, that means they don’t deserve to get in?
We’ve watched teams get invited to the College Football Playoff before that got blown out when they got there. What happens in the playoff has nothing to do with what you did in the regular season.
Army isn’t given a fair chance to be seriously considered. The ambiguity of the committee’s rules and regulations on who gets in will always make it harder for teams with smaller brands to get in. And that shouldn’t be a hindrance against them.