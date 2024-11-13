College Football Playoff rankings: Committee gives Miami a pass, dumps Georgia
This week’s College Football Playoff rankings were certain to get shaken up after two top four teams were handed losses. But where did Miami and Georgia land after their respective losses? And what does it mean for the other teams that won?
Last week, the College Football Playoff committee left us mixed messages following the first rankings. This week, thanks to untimely losses, a lot was scrambled around.
Well one thing's for certain, Ole Miss, which dominated the No. 2 team in the country, was rewarded with a boost in the rankings. They were a team outside the CFP bubble last week and this week, snagged one of the at-large spots.
Other than Ole Miss moving in, LSU was knocked further out of contention for a spot and South Carolina made it's CFP debut this season as well. The SEC once again is pulling the reigns of the CFP conversation. Here's what the rest of the rankings and bracket looks like in the second edition of the CFP rankings.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 25 gets shuffled around after first rankings
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
5. Indiana Hoosiers
6. BYU Cougars
7. Tennessee Volunteers
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9. Miami Hurricanes
10. Alabama Crimson Tide
11. Ole Miss Rebels
12. Georgia Bulldogs
13. Boise State Broncos
14. SMU Mustangs
15. Texas A&M Aggies
16. Kansas State Wildcats
17. Colorado Buffaloes
18. Washington State Cougars
19. Louisville Cardinals
20. Clemson Tigers
21. South Carolina Gamecocks
22. LSU Tigers
23. Missouri Tigers
24. Army Black Knights
25. Tulane Green Wave
Ole Miss got what it deserved in not only jumping Georgia in the rankings, but leap-frogging into one of the 12 playoff spots. The Rebels now have control over if they'll be in the playoff. If they win out, they'll be in, regardless if they play for an SEC championship or not.
Miami, which is still projected to play and win the ACC championship despite the loss to Georgia Tech wasn't punished nearly as much as they could have. The Hurricanes need to be thanking the committee for show grace.
CFP Bracket ahead of Week 12
First four out: 12 Georgia, 14 SMU, 15 Texas A&M, 16 Kansas State
The Bulldogs were ousted out of the College Football Playoff after Ole Miss thumped them in Week 11 in Oxford. This is a fair ranking considering they still have good wins and their two losses were against ranked conference opponents.
It also means the SEC is not only wide open, but now it can get very chaotic with the Gamecocks making their CFP debut. They enter in at No. 21 and if the cards fall right, could make an argument for one of the at-large spots. As it sits, five teams are either in or on the bubble. Realistically half the playoff could feature SEC teams.