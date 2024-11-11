How likely is Ole Miss to make the College Football Playoff? Game-by-game predictions for rest of the season
By Austen Bundy
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels conquered mighty No. 3 Georgia on Saturday 28-10. That win catapulted them back into the College Football Playoff race in an already stacked SEC.
Currently fifth in the SEC standings, the Rebels have a big opportunity to take care of business the rest of the season and secure a spot in the expanded 12-team field regardless of whether they make it to Atlanta to play for the conference title.
What is the path to the College Football Playoff for Ole Miss?
ESPN's playoff predictor currently gives Ole Miss a 61 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff after its massive upset over Georgia on Saturday. Here are game-by-game predictions for the Rebels' final two contests of the year (they have a bye Nov. 16) and how they translate to their playoff future.
Ole Miss vs. Florida (Nov. 23)
The Rebels are given an 82 percent chance of winning this crucial matchup against the Gators, who were just throttled by Texas in Week 11. The nation's top offense should have no trouble against head coach Billy Napier's sorry squad, but of course, anything can happen.
This win is crucial. But if Tennessee can triumph over Georgia in primetime this upcoming weekend, Ole Miss could jump to fourth in the SEC standings and bolster its College Football Playoff chances. There would be very little standing in its way from making the 12-team field if the above happened.
Mississippi State v. Ole Miss (Nov. 29)
The Rebels have a 95 percent chance of winning this annual rivalry game: The Egg Bowl. Mississippi State has not won a conference game all season, and while it's very unlikely it'll find a way to do it on the final week of the season, rivalry games do have a certain intensity. A win here is stilly likely though.
This would also be the same week that Texas and Texas A&M face off, two teams ahead of Ole Miss in the SEC standings. Depending on other results, the loser of that game could fall behind the Rebels, further cementing Ole Miss's consideration for the playoff.
However, in that scenario, which seems likely at this point, Ole Miss would not qualify for the SEC championship game in Atlanta. Despite that, ESPN still predicts the Rebels to have a 79 percent chance of making the 12-team playoff field.
Where would it land in the bracket? The most likely scenario calculated by ESPN is 11-seed Ole Miss traveling to South Bend, Indiana, to face 6-seed Notre Dame in the first round — a game where the Rebels are given just a (surprising) 38 percent chance to win.