College Football Playoff rankings: 2 teams ranked too high and too low
The College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14 didn't come with very many surprises. Not being surprised by the rankings doesn't mean we don't have gripes with them.
These rankings don't matter. It's all about what comes in two weeks. Still, the selection committee is letting us know how they think when they put out the rankings. And right now they're thinking wrong in more than a few spots.
Which teams are ranked too low and which ones are coming in too high?
Ranked too low: Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have quietly put together a string of impressive wins to become a major contender for the Big 12 Championship. They're coming off a win over the BYU Cougars a week after topping Kansas State. And even though they have two losses, one of those was on the road to Cincinnati with quarterback Sam Leavitt on the sidelines injured. So why isn't the committee giving them more respect?
At No. 16, they're only slightly ahead of No. 19 BYU and No. 18 Iowa State, teams with less impressive résumés. And they're behind three-loss SEC teams like No. 15 South Carolina, No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 13 Alabama. The SEC cannibalizes itself and gets a pass. The Big 12 cannibalizes itself and gets relegated to the bottom half of the rankings.
This isn't just about wins and losses either. The Sun Devils are getting immense production from running back Cam Skattebo, the most underrated player in college football. Quarterback Sam Leavitt is playing great football as well. Those guys deserve more love.
Ranked too high: Missouri
No offense to No. 21 Missouri, but if any team in college football doesn't pass the eye test this year, it's the Tigers. They've struggled with every half decent team they've faced and lost to every decent one in front of them.
Seriously, what's Missouri's best win? A seven-pointer over Oklahoma? A four-point victory over Auburn?
It feels like the Tigers remain ranked only because they were ranked to start the season (And because they become a quality win to separate other SEC teams).
Ranked too low: Georgia
If the committee wants to rank Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina over Arizona State because they earnestly believe those teams would beat the Sun Devils on a neutral field, fair enough. But let's apply that standard to the rest of the rankings.
Would anyone from the committee look me in the eye and tell me they think No. 7 Georgia wouldn't beat No. 6 Miami, No. 5 Notre Dame or No. 4 Penn State on a neutral field? Hell, the Bulldogs beat No. 3 Texas earlier this season.
Yes, Georgia looked like they sleepwalked through the UMass game. It was a cupcake game they clearly weren't taking seriously.
The most frustrating thing about the committee is how they seem determined to order the Top 8 teams each week by straight up W-L record. Do you have zero losses? Ok, you're No. 1. Do you have one loss? You will rank ahead of anyone with two losses.
The Bulldogs have played the toughest schedule of all the CFP contenders and it's not particularly close. Having two losses shouldn't automatically set them behind one-loss teams that would certainly have two or more losses if they faced the same slate.
Ranked too high: Miami
Speaking of Miami, the committee is joking having the Hurricanes ahead of both Georgia and Tennessee at this point. Again, it's just about being honest. I'm as big a Cam Ward fan as there is outside of Coral Gables, but even I can't ignore the Mario Cristobal of it all.
The No. 9 SMU Mustangs feel like they're in the spot as they prepare to compete for the ACC Championship. But No. 6 Miami looks out of place, especially since SMU has basically the same résumé with a "better" loss to BYU compared to the Canes' loss to Georgia Tech.