Projected college football rankings after Ole Miss upsets Georgia, Iowa State falls again

Ole Miss took down Georgia in Oxford,

By Cody Williams

Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee vs. Georgia
Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee vs. Georgia / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Under Lane Kiffin, it's been an unfortunate refrain for the Ole Miss Rebels in which they shrink from the moment against the highest level of competition. We might be experiencing a new era in Oxford, though, because the No. 3 team in the latest AP Top 25 college football rankings, the Georgia Bulldogs, came to town and the Rebs left absolutely no doubt.

One week after Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss offense put a 60-burger on Arkansas, though, it was the Rebels defense that had Kirby Smart's Dawgs in a blender. Carson Beck never got into any rhythm and Georgia struggled to move the ball for the entirety of the game. While Dart and Co. weren't firing on all cylinders, it was far better than what the visitors had to offer, leading the way to a 28-10 victory.

That's going to shake up the college football rankings in a big way, as will some of the other big results in the mid-afternoon window and after Miami suffered its first loss of the year in the early window. So let's check in with our latest AP Top 25 projections as the Week 11 Saturday rolls on.

Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Ole Miss takes down Georgia

  1. Oregon Ducks
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Texas Longhorns
  4. Penn State Nittany Lions
  5. Tennessee Volunteers
  6. Indiana Hoosiers
  7. BYU Cougars
  8. Miami Hurricanes
  9. Georgia Bulldogs
  10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  11. Alabama Crimson Tide
  12. Boise State Broncos
  13. Ole Miss Rebels
  14. SMU Mustangs
  15. LSU Tigers
  16. Texas A&M Aggies
  17. Army Black Knights
  18. Clemson Tigers
  19. Washington State Cougars
  20. Colorado Buffaloes
  21. Kansas State Wildcats
  22. Pittsburgh Panthers
  23. Louisville Cardinals
  24. South Carolina Gamecocks
  25. Tulane Green Wave

Georgia will fall and, even with Miami's loss, it's hard to see a two-loss Bulldogs team not falling behind The U. As for Ole Miss, while they have the head-to-head loss to LSU, they leapfrog the Tigers with a true signature win, something that Brian Kelly's team only has over the Rebels.

Now, let's move onto some of the rest of the action from the midday window and how it affects the rankings.

Iowa State goes from undefeated to two-game losing streak

It's raining and pouring in Ames right now because Iowa State has now gone from an undefeated team entering Week 10 to a two-loss team exiting Week 11. Following an explicable loss to Texas Tech last Saturday, the Cyclones followed that up with an inexplicable faltering against a struggling Kansas team.

We project Iowa State dropping completely out of the college football rankings after this loss. Yes, they're only a two-loss team at this point. However, with a loss to only a three-win tream in the Jayhawks, that's hard to swallow. There are 25 teams better than the Cyclones right now after giving up 45 points to Lance Leipold's group.

Indiana's perfect season remains intact after Michigan scare

Michigan is nothing like the team we saw win a national championship last season but, at the same time, the Wolverines presented perhaps the most physically daunting team that Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers have seen this season. And that played out on the field with the Hoosiers finding themselves in a far hairier situation than they'd been in prior to this week.

The big takeaway from this one was that Michigan actually was able to ground the potent Indiana offense limiting them to 20 points and only 246 yards of total offense. However, the defense stepped up enough to come up with a late turnover on downs to get this win and move to an unprecedented 10-0 for the Hoosiers that also keeps them well in-line for a College Football Playoff berth.

