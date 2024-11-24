Fansided

Projected college football rankings after Colorado, BYU fall, Penn State escapes

Projecting the AP Top 25 college football rankings after several ranked teams fell in the mid-afternoon window.

By Cody Williams

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders / Ed Zurga/GettyImages
The Big 12 has been delivering chaos one week at a time, so it only stood to reason that the two frontrunners playing in the late-afternoon window, the Colorado Buffaloes and BYU Cougars, would be more of the same. And indeed, that's exactly what we saw.

For the Colorado side of things, they had to go on the road and match up with a Kansas Jayhawks team that had knocked off Iowa State and then handed BYU its first loss in the two weeks prior. With how the Buffs had been playing, the hope was that they could put a stop to it. They could not, however. Kansas ran amok, quite literally, running perfect ball control and limiting Colorado's offense to just 21 points in a 37-21 upset win.

Then there was BYU. While it got quite hectic late and a Hail Mary attempt fell short, the Cougars fell for the second straight week, this time giving Arizona State the inside track to the Big 12 title game after the Sun Devils picked up the 28-23 victory in Tempe.

We weren't just limited to Big 12 chaos, though! Penn State was on the road at Minnesota and trailed at halftime. The Golden Gophers then settle for a late field goal to cut the deficit to 26-25, which proved to be a poor decision by P.J. Fleck as the Nittany Lions were able to convert a fourth down and secure the win, escaping disaster.

So with that combined with Ohio State beating Indiana and Ole Miss being upset by Florida, where are we at with the projected AP Top 25 rankings? Let's take a look.

Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Colorado, BYU losses

  1. Oregon Ducks
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Texas Longhorns
  4. Penn State Nittany Lions
  5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  6. Alabama Crimson Tide
  7. Georgia Bulldogs
  8. Tennessee Volunteers
  9. Indiana Hoosiers
  10. Miami Hurricanes
  11. Boise State Broncos
  12. SMU Mustangs
  13. Texas A&M Aggies
  14. Arizona State Sun Devils
  15. Ole Miss Rebels
  16. Clemson Tigers
  17. Army Black Knights
  18. BYU Cougars
  19. South Carolina Gamecocks
  20. Tulane Green Wave
  21. Iowa State Cyclones
  22. Colorado Buffaloes
  23. UNLV Rebels
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Washington State Cougars

In reality, none of these projections matter all that much for the Big 12. However, it's hard to not see Colorado dropping out of the Top 20 and BYU flirting with that as well. On the flip side, though, it's time for AP Top 25 voters to start showing Arizona State some respect and vault them into the Top 15. Penn State won't be affected but it continues to make the Top 5 ranking look dubious.

As for the Big 12 teams, though, they were already likely playing for one spot in the College Football Playoff handed out to the conference champion. That hasn't changed but it does appear that they will be a bid thief without question with the losses for BYU and Colorado.

