Updated Colts QB depth chart: Indy turns Anthony Richardson into Bryce Young
By Mark Powell
The Indianapolis Colts have benched former first-round pick Anthony Richardson after a loss to the Houston Texans this weekend. Richardson completed just 2-of-15 passes in the first half, and 10-of-32 overall, struggling to find his accuracy all game long.
Colts fans called for Joe Flacco throughout the game, but head coach Shane Steichen opted against making a change in the middle of a hotly-contested AFC South game. Steichen wouldn't commit to starting Richardson moving forward following the Colts defeat. Richardson's mentality sure didn't help matters, either.
"I was tired," Richardson said Sunday. "I ain't gonna lie. That was a lot of running right there. I didn't think I was going to be able to go that next play."
Steichen revealed on Monday that he spoke to Richardson about that comment, but opted to keep his message to the young quarterback private.
"We had a conversation about it this morning in the quarterback room, which I'll keep private," Steichen said. "But, obviously, in those situations he knows on those type of deals, you can't take yourself out and it's a learned experience for him and he's got to grow from it."
Colts QB depth chart after benching Anthony Richardson
With Richardson sliding behind the veteran Flacco for now, he will only be called upon if the 39-year-old goes down with an injury. Flacco is just a year removed from leading the Cleveland Browns to the postseason after a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson, so he has been here before. Flacco even entered a game this season for the Colts, defeating the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers defense in the process.
Position
Player
QB1
Joe Flacco
QB2
Anthony Richardson
QB3
Sam Ehlinger
For Steichen's sake, it makes sense to keep Richardson involved, especially if the Colts still believe he can be their long-term franchise quarterback. Whether it's allowing Richardson to run some first-team reps during the week of practice, or designing a package for the Florida product to use his strengths (the ground game, namely), participation from the 22-year-old is vital at this stage of his career.
If the Colts need a roadmap, they should look no further than the Carolina Panthers. Carolina benched former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young earlier this season in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. Just last week, the Panthers went back to Young. It remains to be seen just how successful that break in action will be for Young's mindset, but if the Colts plan on keep Richardson beyond this season, they could employ a similar strategy.