Joe Flacco's music? Anthony Richardson stats are awful as Colts fans call for benching
By Mark Powell
Just a year ago, Anthony Richardson had all the potential in the world. Yet, when this former Florida Gator struggles, he struggles hard. Richardson has an incredible arm with sketchy accuracy. He's as quick as any quarterback in the NFL on his feet, but is also injury prone. Frankly, he is any owner's worst nightmare, but he's a perfect fit for Jim Irsay as a result.
Richardson is in just his second season, which means this will not be his last chance with the Colts should they decide to roll with Joe Flacco moving forward. Flacco is a proven veteran who is just a year removed from leading a capable Browns team on a playoff run. For a young starting quarterback, he is both a resource to learn from and your worst nightmare.
Anthony Richardson should've been benched by the Colts yesterday
I assumed Richardson would be out for the season by Week 8, admittedly. He's missed a few games, but he's also relatively healthy. Unfortunately, Richardson has also been quite bad, with fans calling for his benching the last few weeks. Those suggestions reached a fever pitch thanks to Richardson's 2-for-15 first half against the Houston Texans.
The Colts ceiling is higher with Richardson playing up to his ability. Unfortunately, potential doesn't automatically become reality, and Richardson is struggling mightily. His second half didn't get off to a great start, either, as the Colts prodigy threw an interception on one of the worst passes you will ever see.
NFL teams reach on developmental quarterbacks far too often. While a QB can make or break a franchise, said coaches would be better served letting a signal-caller learn the subtle differences between the college and professional game, rather than forcing them into action. Richardson hasn't had that experience, and in many ways he is lacking because of it.
Richardson's accuracy is a problem moving forward. Flacco is a know commodity, and while he probably won't win the Colts a Super Bowl, they entered this week in the final Wild Card spot. Do they really want to punt that opportunity?