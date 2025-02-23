This Commanders-Seahawks trade would help Jayden Daniels dethrone Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks could part ways with star receiver DK Metcalf this offseason, though that’s probably not the ideal move for them. The Seahawks drafted Jaxson Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State and his role has improved since entering the league.

Because of that, Metcalf hasn’t been as involved in the offense. While he’s not necessarily disgruntled by this, it also means the Seahawks might not be as forthcoming with a lucrative deal to keep him beyond 2025.

As a result, they could look to shop him, get a return for him and turn to Smith-Njigba as the new No. 1 receiver in the offense. There have also been rumors Seattle could part ways with Geno Smith, which could save it upwards of $30 million in cap space.

If the Seahawks part ways with Smith, it would make sense for them to explore options with Metcalf. And one team that might be interested in making a deal is the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders could land DK Metcalf with blockbuster Seahawks trade

Aside from Terry McLaurin, nearly every receiver on the Commanders’ roster will be a free agent in a few weeks. The Commanders were already planning on re-tooling their receiver room, but with the cap space and trade assets, they could make a massive move.

The Commanders should seriously consider trading for Metcalf from the Seahawks and put together a really good package to do so. They could also afford to sign him to a long-term contract. Pairing Metcalf and McLaurin together would certainly put them closer to dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daron Payne has been linked as a top trade asset for the Commanders. He has a $26 million cap hit, per Jeremy Brener of Washington Commanders on SI. So freeing up that space while retaining top defensive tackle Jonathan Allen could be the best move to get another game-changer on the offense.

Even the best receivers that have been traded haven't warranted a massive haul. So I feel like the Seahawks should be content with getting Payne and a third-round pick to let Metcalf go. It feels like if they Seahawks get too aggressive it would force the Commanders to look elsewhere. They aren't likely to give up Payne plus its first- and second-round picks.

That said, the Seahawks might ask them to sweeten the deal with a second or third-round pick in 2026. Either way, the Seahawks should be happy adding a 27-year-old Payne to replace Metcalf.

Payne is coming off the worst season of his NFL career. He had a career-low 42 tackles. He also had four sacks, which is the lowest for him since 2020. The Commanders have to consider trading him, especially while his value is still high.

Right now, the Commanders have a chance to strike while they’re hot. It’s hard to maintain winning seasons and playoff runs each year. They need to do everything they can to remain one of the top teams in the NFC, especially when it has to go through Philadelphia.

They have the perfect opportunity to get a certified receiver to go with McLaurin and give Jayden Daniels one more weapon on offense. Even if it could cost Daron Payne, it would absolutely be worth it.