Commanders star made an enemy of Lions fans in record timing, and it wasn't Jayden Daniels
Terry McLaurin is already starting stuff before the Washington Commanders even made it back on the flight to Washington on Sunday night. During his appearance on Scott Van Pelt after the Commanders wild card playoff win in Tampa Bay, McLaurin had some interesting thoughts ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions.
“We know it’s gonna be a fourth quarter battle, they have our respect. But anybody, anywhere, anytime,” McLaurin said on the SVP show, per Jennifer Hammond, who covers Detroit sports. She added on her X platform account that McLaurin then shouted out Ohio State.
And that’s where an already rowdy and championship-deprived Lions fan base just got unnecessary fuel to unleash an unrivaled hatred toward McLaurin on game day. The only thing worse than poking fun at Lions fans themselves, is referencing the Buckeyes during game week.
Terry McLaurin made an enemy of Lions fans, which is dangerous territory ahead of the Commanders trip to Ford Field
I respect McLaurin shouting out the school that turned him into a top tier receiver, especially with the Buckeyes’ miraculous College Football Playoff run on the cusp of their first championship in a decade.
But let’s not forget, of all the games the Buckeyes have played this season, won and even dominated, the one program they can’t seem to figure out under Ryan Day is the most important of the season, playoff or not.
Ohio State is 0-4 against Michigan since the game was canceled back in 2020. Approaching that topic in the state of Michigan is a borderline war crime. That said, that won’t be what riles up Lions fans.
He then later said Commanders fans are going to travel well to Detroit. That's not a problem as much as when you’re dealing with a rabid fan base like the Lions, no amount of away fans are going to affect a game in Detroit.
The Lions are having a historic season and McLaurin is stoking a fire within Lions fans and he doesn’t realize. That said, it’s making for Saturday’s game to be that much more fun.