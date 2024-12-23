Commanders gave Eagles all the bulletin-board material they need ahead of playoffs
The Washington Commanders' roller coaster of a season reached another wild high on Sunday, as Jayden Daniels and Co. kept their slim hopes of an NFC East title alive with a frantic fourth-quarter comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles. Down 13 points at the start of the final period, Daniels caught fire, throwing three TDs including the game-winner with just seven seconds remaining. Sure, Kenny Pickett caveats apply, but it was still an impressive win, one that solidified a playoff spot and brought Washington to within two games of Philly in the division.
As you might imagine, the Commanders locker room was jumping for joy after shocking a hated rival in such improbable fashion. And one of them in particular went above and beyond while celebrating postgame — and gave the Eagles all the motivation they could ever want with the postseason just around the corner.
Commanders CB Mike Sainristil gives Eagles a little extra motivation as playoffs loom
Sainristil has had a reputation as an all-time trash talker dating back to his college career at Michigan; a converted slot receiver pressed into duty at corner out of sheer necessity, he hung with the Big Ten's best thanks to both talent and an overwhelming amount of self-confidence.
So of course it was Sainristil who, right after Washington's win, made sure to go find some Philly fans who had made the trip to Maryland and wish them a safe journey back up I-95.
On the one hand, to the victors go the spoils, and when you pull off a win like that you've earned the right to say whatever you want. On the other ... well, let's just say that Sainristil and the Commanders might be living this clip down in a few weeks' time. Barring an unforeseen extended absence from Jalen Hurts, this Eagles team looks loaded for bear, and if Washington has to go to Philadelphia in January, the team will make sure to put a little bit extra into their preparation that week.