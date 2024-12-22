Kenny Pickett validates Steelers fans by proving he’s no Nick Foles: Best memes
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles had a chance to clinch the NFC East with a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Unfortunately for Philly, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion early in the matchup, leaving Kenny Pickett to do the job for him.
Pickett is a fine backup, but there's a reason the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him in the first place. Just as I wrote earlier on Sunday, Pickett offers some positives – he usually doesn't turn the ball over, and he can give a competitive team with a solid defense a chance to win. However, he is lacking in the accuracy department. Pickett finished the game 14-for-24 with a touchdown pass and an interception. Frankly, it's tough to expect much more from a backup quarterback.
Steelers fans aren't as kind, however, which is why they piled on Pickett just a few months after he demanded out of Pittsburgh. Pickett was traded to his childhood team, the Eagles, where he has backed up Hurts all year long.
Steelers fans felt the Eagles Kenny Pickett pain in loss to Commanders
Hurts should be back next week, and the Eagles are favored to win the NFC East for good reason. However, they could struggle if they are forced to start Pickett in the weeks to come. Steelers fans would know – Pickett can thrive in close games, but he is little more than a second string QB.
Pickett did not want to compete for a starting spot with Russell Wilson in training camp. It is obvious why that was the case, as Wilson would have beat him out and then some.
The Steelers are better off with Wilson as starter, just as the Eagles better hope Hurts is healthy enough to compete before the end of the season and the playoffs.
Jayden Daniels had another signature moment in his rookie season. The Eagles fought, but there was little else they could accomplish with Pickett behind center.