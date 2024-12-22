Maybe Kenny Pickett wasn't the problem? Steelers fans are in their feels this week
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a win on Sunday over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles are on a hot streak heading into the NFC postseason. With just three weeks left to play (if you include Sunday), Philadelphia has won 10 straight games, including a win over Kenny Pickett's former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While a rather minor storyline in Philadelphia, Pickett's exit meant a lot more across the state. Pickett was selected in the first round during Kevin Colbert's final NFL Draft. Colbert was a legendary general manager who put together two Super Bowl-winning rosters.
Unfortunately, Pickett did not pan out in Pittsburgh. It didn't help that he was a Pitt product, and the vast majority of Steelers fans are of the Penn State or West Virginia contingent. This, to me, is a very important point to make in every story about Pickett. Yes, the Steelers reached on a quarterback with a third-round grade by some organizations, but they also felt inclined to because of a miss they made 30-plus years prior – Dan Marino. If Pickett were a mid-round pick merely hoping to make a paycheck, he wouldn't be such a major storyline.
Was Kenny Pickett the problem for Steelers? Pittsburgh fans are getting weird
Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. He did not want to compete with Russell Wilson for the starting spot in Pittsburgh – a position he thought he had earned. It didn't help that the Steelers planned on giving Wilson first-team reps in training camp, which Pickett did not take kindly to.
So, Omar Khan sent Pickett to the Eagles for a refresh. Pickett grew up in south NJ rooting for the Eagles. He loved the idea of playing for his hometown team, even if as a backup for Jalen Hurts. He's made rare appearances this season, including in Week 16 against the Commanders with the division on the line.
Picket threw a touchdown to AJ Brown on his first possession in the starting lineup for Hurts. The very next drive, he chucked an interception. Basically, the Eagles got the full Pickett experience.
I don't have anything against Pickett personally. His exit from Pittsburgh was unfortunate but necessary to make way for a better quarterback room.
The Steelers lost on Saturday to the Baltimore Ravens, and the division is definitely in play in the weeks to come. Pittsburgh has little margin for error, and watching Pickett succeed or fail could make their weekend.