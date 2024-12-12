Commanders waste no time finding perfect Noah Brown injury replacement
By Lior Lampert
In the wake of wide receiver Noah Brown's reportedly extensive looming absence, the Washington Commanders acted fast to find his replacement.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington claimed K.J. Osborn off waivers not long after the veteran wideout and New England Patriots mutually parted ways.
Schefter notes that Brown is "likely out for the season," aligning with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn recently stating that the seventh-year pro will be sidelined "for a while." So, Osborn could be stepping into a sizable role for a playoff-contending squad.
Commanders waste no time seamlessly replacing Noah Brown with K.J. Osborn
Brown suffered an internal injury in Washington's convincing 42-19 Week 13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He had been operating as the clear-cut No. 2 receiver for the Commanders before going down. Only Terry McLaurin has logged more snaps and seen more targets among his positional group comrades.
Meanwhile, Osborn and the Patriots had a falling out of sorts, resulting in both sides agreeing to go their separate ways. The former fifth-round pick signed a one-year, $4 million deal with New England last offseason, though he failed to carve out a meaningful role. Suddenly, his chances of doing so increase exponentially, latching onto a Commanders team eyeing its first postseason berth since 2020.
Before joining the Commanders, the Pittsburgh Steelers were considered a prospective suitor for Osborn's services due to George Picken's ongoing hamstring issue. However, Washington had a higher waiver priority and Brown's ailment prompted a need for pass-catching help.
Osborn caught seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown across seven games with the Patriots before getting cut. He fell out of favor in Foxborough as Kendrick Bourne got healthy and New England embraced a youth movement. Naturally, the development of young receivers like Kayshon Boutte and Ja'Lynn Polk took priority. Nevertheless, one person's trash is another's treasure, considering Washington scooped the slot man rather quickly.
With Brown presumably done for the 2024 campaign, Osborn should soak up opportunities. The ex-Patriot must learn on the fly during the ramp-up process, considering he's stepping onto a moving train. Time is of the essence, meaning Washington might need to lean on him.